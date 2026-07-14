Charlotte Hornets GM Explains LaMelo Ball Trade to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets officially moved on from LaMelo Ball after sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a four-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets on July 10.

Ball was the Hornets’ franchise player since drafting him third overall in 2020. He was named an All-Star in 2022, but injuries and inconsistencies hampered him over the past few seasons.

The 24-year-old star finally stayed healthy last season, appearing in 72 games and averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals. However, the Hornets still decided to part ways with him and usher in a new era with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller.

Hornets GM Explains LaMelo Ball Trade

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas recently, Charlotte Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson was asked about the reason for trading LaMelo Ball. The Hornets were coming off a 44-win campaign, which was their best season since 2016.

“These decisions are challenging at times, but when you look at the totality of the season and everything of where we were, it’s important to take an honest look in the mirror of where you guys are as a team,” Peterson said, via Steve Reed of The Associated Press. “And that’s what I had to do at the end of the season. And I just feel like again, the goal is never to compete for a play-in spot. The goal isn’t to get to the play-in or even the playoffs for one year.”

During Ball’s tenure in Charlotte, the Hornets never made the playoffs. They were in the NBA Play-In Tournament three times but always suffered disappointing performances when it mattered the most.

Peterson acknowledged that Ball was a huge part of the Hornets’ success last season, but he felt that trading the All-Star guard was for the best. He also pleaded with the fanbase to understand that the trade was for the best interest of the franchise.

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The Hornets also traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns. They received a 2033 first-round pick, Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen. The two veterans would help with what the Hornets are building alongside Naz Reid, who was the main player acquired from the Ball trade.

Timberwolves Coach Sends Message to LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is aware of LaMelo Ball’s maturity issues on the court, especially in terms of his efficiency. Finch delivered a message to Ball after the trade became official, as per Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“We see what people see in those critiques,” Finch said. “There’s no doubt we’re going to ask him to clean up the shot selection a little bit. There’s no doubt that in the West where we are, every minute of basketball is going to be meaningful, and I think he’s looking forward to that.”

Ball forms a dynamic duo with Anthony Edwards, who is one of the league’s best players. Both players are from the same draft class, with Edwards being the first overall pick.