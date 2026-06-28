Kemba Walker Gives Message For Charlotte Hornets Fans After Major LaMelo Ball Trade

Kemba Walker has been a major figure in Charlotte Hornets lore, having spent eight seasons with the team. Walker was the face of the franchise in its transition from the Bobcats to the Hornets and its short postseason run in the middle of the 2010s before being traded in 2019.

He is now a player development coach for the franchise, shortly after retiring from professional basketball in 2024.

Seeing another major shift from the franchise after the LaMelo Ball trade, Walker, the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, has a message for shocked Charlotte fans as they navigate the uncertainty that comes with the major superstar trade.

“Just got to wait and see, just like I’ve got to wait and see,” Walker said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer. “Literally, I’ve got to wait and see. We’ve all got to wait and see. We’ve just got to really put our trust in the guys that’s making the decisions. In this league, around this league, you’re going to see things that happen all the time where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it.'”

🗣️ Kemba Walker's message to fans who may be confused about the path of the roster and where things are headed: "Just got to wait and see, just like I've got to wait and see. Literally, I've got to wait and see. We've all got to wait and see. We've just got to really put our… https://t.co/TZIz0FEHt9 pic.twitter.com/2wOjnsUpnt — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) June 27, 2026

Kemba Walker Calls For Trust In The Process

He cited Luka Doncic, who was traded by the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025 to the LA Lakers in a blockbuster deal. Just a month later, they drafted Cooper Flagg, the top rookie in the past season.

“Seen it with Luka (Dončić ),” he said. “But like I said, we’ve got to put our trust in these guys and see what happens in the future. We’re going to show up to work, and we’re going to do what we can to improve the team as much as we can. We’re going to get guys better and try to help these guys compete.”

Hornets traded Ball, a former All-Star and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks.

Ball played six seasons with the Hornets after being drafted third in the 2020 NBA Draft. In the 2020-2021 season, he was named the Rookie of the Year.

With Ball’s departure, the team is now bannered by Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, two of the team’s biggest draft pickups in the last five years.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, when Walker was still leading the team. The team holds the record for both the longest active playoff drought in the league and the longest in Eastern Conference history.

Kemba Walker Gives insights on Charlotte Hornets Incoming Rookies

Now an assistant coach for the Hornets, Kemba Walker watched the workouts of Hannes Steinbach (14th overall) and Christian Anderson Jr. (18th overall) during the draft process.

He believed they both had a solid future with the franchise.

“I was a part of both of their draft workouts. I think they’re really good. I’m a big fan of Hannes. He has game, bro. He’s going to continue to improve. He’s a hard worker. He’s an outstanding rebounder. His IQ is really high. He’s going to fit like a glove with our team,” Walker said.

“And then Christian, the boy can hoop. I don’t know if guys got a chance to watch him in college, but that kid can hoop. He can pass, he can shoot. He can shoot at a very, very high clip. Read more at,” he added.

The two players are seen to add depth to the Hornets’ roster next season as they hope to finally break through and make the playoffs this season.

Last year, they were just one win away from making the playoffs, but lost in their final play-in game.