Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball Gets Welcome Message From $112 Million Guard

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a massive swing by acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets to pair up with Anthony Edwards and his promising supporting cast.

A week after being traded to the team, LaMelo Ball received a short but telling welcome message from Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu, who is fresh from signing a five-year, $112 million contract with the Timberwolves.

“How do I feel about the Lamelo trade? I’m excited. That’s my boy,” Dosunmu said in his live stream.

Ayo Dosunmu Has Some Connection With LaMelo Ball’s Brother

Dosunmu once played with LaMelo’s brother Lonzo Ball when he was with the Chicago Bulls, before being traded to the Timberwolves last season.

Now, he is expected to share the back court with LaMelo, a former All-Star and is expected to be the team’s secondary star behind Anthony Edwards next season.

The Timberwolves acquired Ball and role player Josh Green in a blockbuster trade with the Hornets last week. In exchange, the Hornets received fan-favorite forward Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

LaMelo is seen to be the starting point guard for next season, while Dosunmu is projected to be the team’s starting shooting guard.

Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds during the regular season, while shooting 51.7% from the field.

In the playoffs, Dosunmu stepped up to average 15.6 points per game, highlighted by his career-high 43-point performance off the bench in Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets.

Questions Raised In LaMelo Ball’s Play Against Western Conference Teams

LaMelo Ball has yet to play in the playoffs throughout his NBA career. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been at least in the second round in the past three years.

Ball is expected to have the ball if the Timberwolves reach the playoffs once more this season, but there have been questions about his poise against the stacked Western Conference competition.

NBA analyst and insider Zach Lowe believed Ball needs to get used to playing against rough defense in the West.

“You watch these playoff series, Oklahoma City-San Antonio, San Antonio-New York, and you just envision, like, ‘This is a dude, a front runner is too strong a term, fast and loose. When the game’s fun, that’s when he’s at his best,’” Lowe said.

“What are you going to do in Game 5 of a playoff series when Stephon Castle has been in your jersey for five straight games? When you’re switching between Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso bumping you, physically just manhandling you up and down the court? Are you actually game for that?”

The Timberwolves lost in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs last season. In 2025, they lost to the eventual champions OKC Thunder, in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, Ball must defy the doubts on his game to prove himself in the wild West.