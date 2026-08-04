LaMelo Ball Receives Heartfelt Message From Hornets’ ‘Day One’ Teammate

LaMelo Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month, ending his six-year run with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball had been the face of the Hornets franchise throughout his stay with the team. Ball was once seen as the face of the squad, which tried to build a competitive roster around him but could not.

Among the teammates he worked with is Brandon Miller, the second pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, who was seen as the second offensive weapon of the squad behind Ball.

Miller sent a message to Ball during the Road Trippin Show, where he talked about his honest feelings about the former Hornets star’s trade to Minnesota.

“It’s tough, man. You know, it’s tough going through, you know, trade deadline this time,” Miller said. “You know, seeing your brother’s day one’s, gone, you know, it hurts but I think we all know the NBA game.”

LaMelo Ball Will Be A Star In Minnesota

Miller said that he believes Ball will be a star in Minnesota, just like in Charlotte. With the Timberwolves, he will be playing alongside Anthony Edwards as they look to overcome the stacked Western Conference.

“I know he will be great in Minnesota. And what they have going on there. You know, of course he still has a lot to learn. I feel like everybody, you know, that’s that young has a lot to learn. So, just excited to see his growth. And that was the main thing I was excited for him last year was just his leadership growth. I feel like the media kind of had him looking crazy a lot of times.”

Miller and Ball have played together on the Charlotte Hornets for three seasons, forming the dynamic young foundational duo for the franchise’s backcourt and wing positions. However, their time together has been heavily limited by injuries to both players.

There was promise shown last season with the Hornets finishing the regular season with a 44-38 record under head coach Charles Lee, placing 9th in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost to the Orlando Magic in a blowout to miss the playoffs.

They never reached the playoffs during Ball’s time in Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball’s Former Teammate Also Sends Positive Words

LaMelo Ball has left an immense impact on his teammates during his time with the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball received only kind words from Kon Knueppel, who was a Rookie of the Year candidate last season.

“Mel’s a great dude. I love him. He was awesome,” Knueppel said of Ball in Milwaukee Uncut. “He was great to be around every day. That’s already missed, just the joy and energy that he brought to the locker room.

He also described how Ball was as a teammate in Charlotte.

“He’s loud, but he comes in every day and says hello to everybody,” Knueppel said. “I mean like trainer, strength coach, assistant coach, whoever’s cooking the food in the meal room. So it’s just cool to have people like that around.”

Miller and Knueppel are now expected to usher in a new era with the team alongside Naz Reid and Coby White. They have a chance to shock everyone if they build off their breakout year in Charlotte last season.