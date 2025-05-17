Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Prediction on Brother LaMelo’s Future

The NBA offseason always brings its share of wild speculation—but this time, it came from inside the Ball family.

On a recent appearance on the What An Experience podcast, Lonzo Ball made an eyebrow-raising prediction about his younger brother LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. The Chicago Bulls guard said he believes LaMelo will be traded this summer, and that the Hornets will draft top prospect Dylan Harper as their new point guard.

“I think Melo gone. And I think they’re gonna take Dylan Harper,” Lonzo said.

— via What An Experience podcast

LaMelo Ball’s Future in Charlotte Remains Unclear

While Lonzo’s prediction made waves, there’s currently no real indication that Charlotte plans to move on from LaMelo. The 22-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in just 47 games due to injury, but he remains the face of the franchise and the focal point of the team’s current build.

Still, the Hornets finished with the third-worst record in the league (19–63), and speculation has grown after the team landed the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft. If a rebuild is in the cards, it’s not out of the question that a team could inquire about LaMelo’s availability. But as of now, there’s been no credible reporting suggesting the front office is actively shopping him.

Dylan Harper Likely Out of Reach for Hornets

The second half of Lonzo’s prediction raises even more questions. Dylan Harper—one of the most highly touted prospects in the class—is widely expected to be a top-two pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Hornets, holding pick No. 4, would likely need to trade up to even have a shot at drafting him.

That would require a bold move, perhaps involving a player like LaMelo Ball. But again, there’s no indication the Hornets are considering such a path.

Is It Just Brotherly Banter?

Lonzo’s comments might simply be offseason speculation taken a bit too seriously—but they still caught attention. The timing, LaMelo’s injuries, Charlotte’s draft position, and a long offseason ahead all add fuel to a quiet rumor mill that could get louder.

So far, there’s no real fire—just Lonzo Ball tossing a spark.

What Would a LaMelo Ball Trade Even Look Like?

If the Hornets were to explore trading LaMelo Ball, it wouldn’t come cheap. Despite the injuries, he’s still one of the most dynamic young guards in the league—a former All-Star on a max contract who averaged 23.9 points and 8.0 assists this season when healthy.

One team that continues to pop up in hypothetical deals? The Los Angeles Clippers. With aging stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, and a long-term need at point guard, pairing LaMelo with that core could give LA a new timeline. The Ball family’s roots in LA would only add to the appeal.

But the logistics are tricky. LaMelo’s new deal averages over $40 million per year, which limits the number of teams that can absorb his contract without sending out major assets in return. It’s not impossible—but unless something dramatic shifts in Charlotte’s front office, this still feels like a long shot.