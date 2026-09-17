Hornets Face Major Problem In Trading For Kings’ Domantas Sabonis

The Charlotte Hornets have targeted Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis throughout the offseason, but they still haven’t reached advanced talks.

Here is why the Hornets still haven’t landed Sabonis, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer said via Bleacher Report’s livestream that the Kings have a steep asking price for Sabonis, who is a three-time All-Star and has been the team’s starting center over the last four seasons.

“Right now, there’s going to be continued disconnect between the Kings wanting to get back positive value and draft compensation for Sabonis compared to other teams not so eager to give Sabonis the contract extension he’s looking for,” Fischer said.

Charlotte Hornets Reluctant To Give Up Assets For Domantas Sabonis

The Hornets are currently unwilling to meet Sacramento’s steep demands, said Fischer.

“I do think interest from the Hornets is still generally there. “I don’t think Charlotte is motivated to meet the Kings’ asking price, but if the price comes down, I would think that Charlotte is still a team to monitor in Sabonis’ ultimate trade landscape. But I don’t think anything is coming to fruition anytime soon.” he said.

Earlier in the offseason, reports claiming a deal was imminent between the two teams were quickly shot down by team insiders as inaccurate.

Sabonis has two years and roughly $94 million remaining on his contract through the 2027-2028 season. He recently changed his representation to agent Aaron Mintz of CAA, fueling speculation about seeking a new max extension, which the Kings are currently reluctant to discuss.

Holding out on pursuing Sabonis is the right move for the Hornets, as trading major assets for an expensive, aging, and recovering Sabonis, who played only 19 games last season due to a meniscus injury, may conflict with Charlotte’s long-term roster construction.

The Hornets will have a new look next season. Leading the group is star forward Brandon Miller, who shifts into a primary offensive engine role following the departures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. He is flanked by major offseason addition and versatile big man Naz Reid, who provides a strong blend of interior presence and floor-spacing ability.

The center position is anchored by energetic big man Moussa Diabate and promising rookie draft pick Hannes Steinbach, while floor-spacing forwards Grant Williams and young talent Tidjane Salaun round out a versatile rotation built to match up with any modern NBA lineup.

No Communications Between Sacramento Kings And The Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings have not been communicating since the NBA Draft in June, according to a Sacramento insider.

“The Sacramento Kings have not spoken with the Charlotte Hornets since weeks before the NBA Draft per a league source,” wrote Matt George of Sactown Sports 1140 on X, while debunking a trade rumor about Sabonis to the Hornets.

This is not true or accurate. The Sacramento Kings have not spoken with the Charlotte Hornets since weeks before the NBA Draft per a league source. https://t.co/Kb8bAUUSn5 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) September 9, 2026

Sabonis is expected to report for the upcoming NBA season, despite ongoing trade speculation. In Sacramento, he will again play alongside Zach LaVine and rookie Darius Acuff.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will have to move forward with Miller and Kon Knueppel leading the crew.

Perhaps the two teams could revisit their negotiations for Sabonis in the upcoming season.