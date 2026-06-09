Hornets’ $75 Million Forward Linked to Offseason Trade: Report

Coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets could be a team to make splash moves this offseason. The trade market is something the Hornets look into.

Charlotte upgraded at February’s trade deadline, acquiring guard Coby White from the Chicago Bulls. White was a staple in the Hornets’ offense in the final half of the 2025-26 season. Charlotte’s next objective could be moving on from forward Miles Bridges.

Bridges, 28, is expected to be available on the trade market this offseason, Jake Fischer of the SteinLine reports.

Miles Bridges Playing on an Expiring Contract in 2026-27

Miles Bridges will go into the 2026-27 season on an expiring contract. After signing a three-year, $75 million deal with the Hornets in free agency, Bridges is owed $22.82 million in his final year.

With a deal like this, the Hornets may look to move the veteran forward. Future draft capital or another player with a more team-friendly contract would be possible outcomes.

Bridges is the second-highest-paid player on the Hornets annually, only behind LaMelo Ball. Shedding a deal like this could set Charlotte up for a splash move this offseason, possibly adding a superstar talent alongside Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel.

Hornets Could Finish Out Miles Bridges’ Contract

The idea of moving on from Miles Bridges to acquire someone else seems compelling. However, the Hornets are coming off one of their most successful years in recent history. Not just this, but Miles Bridges was a big part of this success.

After starting the 2025-26 season with a 16-28 record, the Hornets turned the season around with a nine-game win streak and a six-game win streak to finish out the regular season with a 44-38 record.

Charlotte has some momentum going for them, and Schuyler Callihan of SI.com believes Hornets president Jeff Peterson may run it back with this roster next season.

“With how well the starting lineup performed, there may be something inside (Jeff) Peterson’s mind that is telling him to see how it plays out,” Callihan wrote.

A Play-In Tournament win over the Miami Heat was far more than what the Hornets had produced in recent years. It may not be considered a playoff win, but it was the first positive to come out of the postseason since their last berth in 2016.

Miles Bridges Impressive Hornets Career

Since getting drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets (via the Los Angeles Clippers) in the 2018 NBA Draft, Miles Bridges has been a player to rely on for the franchise.

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Outside of missing the entire 2022-23 while being suspended, Bridges has missed fewer than 20 games in each season he’s played in. During his career, the 28-year-old has averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 46.1/33.8/82.5 shooting splits.

Consistent and reliable are words to describe the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward.