Dennis Schroder Nears NBA History After Trade To Charlotte Hornets

Dennis Schroder had been traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Aug. 14.

The deal included Schroder and some cash to the Hornets in exchange for bench spark plug Tre Mann.

Dennis Schroder Closes In On NBA History

If Schroder played in the regular season for the Hornets, he would have played for his 12th NBA team, which closes in on league history.

Once he suits up in Charlotte, Schroder would be tied in NBA history for having the second-most number of teams played in their career. On top of that list is point guard Ish Smith, who played in 13 NBA teams throughout his career.

Schroder would tie journeymen Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, Joe Smith, and Garrett Temple for playing in 12 different teams.

Schroder has played with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and the Cavaliers. Hornets would be the 12th team on the list.

On the other hand, Smith played for the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Denver Nuggets.

If Schroder gets traded again, he would join Smith in the NBA history books.

Schroder would enter his 14th season next year. He is currently playing under a three-year, $45 million contract signed with the Kings in July 2025.

During the 2025-2026 NBA regular season, Schroder split time between the Sacramento Kings and the Cavaliers, averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over 70 games.

After starting the year in Sacramento, he was traded to Cleveland at the February 2026 trade deadline, helping anchor the Cavaliers’ bench during their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In Charlotte, Schroder has a chance to help usher in a new era, filling the point guard position after former franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and other assets.

Schroder is expected to continue to be a bench spark plug, playing behind Coby White, who is the projected starting point guard of the team.

Schroder could also provide veteran leadership to the squad, especially for its young stars Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

NBA Insider Reveals Benefits Of Trading Dennis Schroder

The Cavaliers pulled off the trade to mainly maintain a comfortable salary sheet and save money, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“By trading Dennis Schroder to the Hornets for Tre Mann, the Cavs save roughly $6.8M, which takes them about $29M under the first apron,” Siegel wrote on X.

The money will then be used to secure some free agents.

“Cleveland is now about $42M below the second apron as well,” Siegel said. “James Harden will be returning to the Cavs, but it’s a matter of what his price tag will look like, especially as Cleveland continues to try and figure out a path to land Peyton Watson in a S&T from Denver.”

Now, the Cavaliers can focus on signing bigger names while Schroder opens another chapter of his long NBA career.