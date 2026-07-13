Timberwolves Coach Explains Needed Change From LaMelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for LaMelo Ball. It was an unexpected move from both sides, but for the Wolves it signaled that they aren’t backing down in the Western Conference arms race.

On paper, the fit between Anthony Edwards and Ball could be electrifying. Ball gets to play on a championship-contending team, while Edwards gets a much-needed backcourt upgrade. But this pairing won’t be without some growing pains.

Already, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is envisioning what Edwards and Ball can do together. Finch said the trade for Ball “reinvigorated” him in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune. There’s no doubt that Ball elevates Minnesota’s offense, coming off a year where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in what was his healthiest season since Year 2 in the league.

Despite Ball being one of the most popular young stars in the league, his reputation is one that elicits the phrases like “empty stats” or “not a winning player.” However, Finch noted that he and the rest of the Timberwolves organization view Ball as someone who has an “infectious quality” and someone who is “really hard not to like.”

As positive a view as Finch has of Ball though, there are some things he does want to change about the young star’s game. More specifically, his shot selection.

“We do see him a little differently,” Finch said via the Minnesota Star Tribune. “We see what people see in those critiques. There’s no doubt we’re going to ask him to clean up the shot selection a little bit. There’s no doubt that in the West where we are, every minute of basketball is going to be meaningful, and I think he’s looking forward to that.”

Adjustments Ball Needs to Make with the Timberwolves

If you’ve watched Ball play at all over the years, then you’ve certainly seen the videos of him attempting risky passes or shots. His patented one-legged jumpshot has become so synonymous with him that the Charlotte Hornets even created a highlight reel of it on YouTube in 2025.

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Now that Ball’s on a winning team, he’ll need to cut down on the circus shots. Especially with Edwards lining up next to him.

As Finch said, in the Western Conference every possession matters. Given that Ball is a career 41.8% shooter from the floor, he can’t be jacking up as many poor shots as he did in Charlotte. He’s a dangerous threat from 3-point range, as noted by his 36.5% career efficiency, but that drops pretty much everywhere else on the floor.

Ball doesn’t excel at getting to the rim, and his mid-range efficiency lumps him in with guys like Darius Garland and Dennis Schroder. If the Timberwolves want him to really elevate their offense, then Ball will have to improve his efficiency inside the 3-point line.

How Anthony Edwards’ Role Could Change

Finch noted that with Ball in tow, Edwards can shift into being a “cold-blooded scorer” as he adjusts to a more off-ball role. That will be a change from the role Edwards filled this past season, where he assumed more of a point guard position as Minnesota moved veteran guard Mike Conley to the bench.

While it will be a change for Edwards, it will be a natural shift for the All-Star guard who has spent most of his career at the 2-guard spot. If anything, it will make life easier for Edwards, as Ball’s presence can ease some of the defensive pressure off of him. There were too many times in the last few seasons where Edwards was swarmed by the defense and the Timberwolves didn’t have an answer to fix that.

That’s where Ball comes in. Edwards can focus on being an off-ball threat, someone who will terrify opponents as he gets the ball on the move and do his damage with perhaps the best spacing he’s ever had in Minnesota.

The benefit of pairing Edwards and Ball together is that both can play on or off the ball, so it creates endless schemes that Finch can draw up. This partnership won’t be without growing pains, but Ball’s presence can certainly aid the Timberwolves in trying to get over the hump of making the NBA Finals.