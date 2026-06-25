Top Three Landing Spots for LaMelo Ball as Hornets Weigh Blockbuster Trade

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA offseason was already in full swing before the draft. Then Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami, and everything became unexpected.

At this point, one more big name could be heading for a new home. On the NBA Draft show, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the Charlotte Hornets are holding discussions about trading LaMelo Ball as several teams are very interested in the guard.

He added that Ball prefers to remain in Charlotte and that his connection with the team is strong, but the Hornets are receiving such aggressive offers that they may find a deal that they simply cannot ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌refuse.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 72 games this past season, even earning All-NBA votes for the first time in his career. The Hornets came agonizingly close to ending a decade-long playoff drought. So why does any of this make sense? Because in today’s NBA, no one is safe.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Best Fit On Paper

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line confirmed the Timberwolves have emerged as one of the teams with real interest in Ball. The timing is telling. Minnesota recently traded Julius Randle ahead of the draft, openly clearing the way for a star-level acquisition.

The fit makes a lot of sense. Anthony Edwards is one of the best young players in the league, but he needs someone alongside him who can actually run an offense and share the creative load. Ball is exactly that.

A backcourt of Ball and Ayo Dosunmu would give Edwards two capable running mates who take the pressure off him, while also letting him operate more freely off the ball. The Wolves have reportedly kept Jaden McDaniels off the table in talks, but the assets are there if they push hard enough.

Toronto Raptors: Ball Alongside Scottie Barnes

Toronto​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is also definitely a player in the game, going out for a big star as a companion to Scottie Barnes. Barnes is a talented player, but he performs best when another player is actually leading the offense.

Ball fills that role completely. He averaged 7.1 assists this past season, ninth-best in the league, and Toronto has been missing that kind of elite creation at the point guard spot.

A Ball-Barnes pairing would immediately make the Raptors one of the more exciting young teams in the East, though they would still need a defensive-minded center to round things out.

They have the cap flexibility and assets to put a real package together.

Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Over With a Bang

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ one is more difficult but it must be considered. According to sources, the Bucks showed trade interest in Ball. However, the original source of this interest was when Milwaukee was looking for ways to combine Ball with Giannis before that trade was made.

Giannis is no longer with the team. However, the Bucks still desire to build up, and Ball is an example of a player who can lead a restructuring without turning things completely upside down. The Bucks are in need of a player who can regularly come up with scoring opportunities and be the main offensive piece of a team’s system.

One possible structure would involve rerouting parts of the Giannis return package, including Tyler Herro, back toward Charlotte. Ball is younger, under contract for longer, and a more natural playmaker than Herro. It would not be a full rebuild. It would be the Bucks saying they still want to compete, just with a different star leading the charge.

Ball is 24, under contract, and coming off a season where Charlotte fell just short of ending a decade-long playoff drought. Wherever he lands, it moves the needle. The Timberwolves make the most basketball sense right now, but the market is wide open, and free agency has not even started yet.