Report: Charlotte Hornets Explore Trade For Jaylen Brown In Exchange For Newly-Acquired Big

The Charlotte Hornets were reportedly in talks with the Boston Celtics to snag Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, in exchange for a newly acquired big man from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hoops Hype’s resident NBA insider Michael Scotto described the talks as “exploratory,” and the Hornets are dangling Naz Reid, who was traded along with numerous draft assets to the Hornets for LaMelo Ball last week in a shocking trade.

The draft assets included an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps, and three second-round picks for the Hornets.

The Celtics have been seeking Reid since the start of the season, as reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“Before the LaMelo Ball trade, Boston desired Reid as part of Brown trade talks with Minnesota, as noted by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Reid once again was brought up in talks for Brown after joining the Hornets, Hoops Hype has learned,” Scotto reported.

Charlotte Hornets Must Include Another Forward To Pull Off The Jaylen Brown Trade

To pull off a big trade for Brown, Scotto noted that the team must also give up Miles Bridges, who has an expiring $22.83 million deal, to make the salaries work.

“Charlotte has also gauged the trade market value of forward Miles Bridges, who’s on an expiring $22.83M deal. His salary would be needed to make any Brown trade work with Charlotte.”

However, Scotto said that the talks have since cooled down.

“With that said, exploratory talks with the Hornets have cooled,” he wrote.

Brown would be a perfect fit for the likes of Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller following the LaMelo Ball trade.

Brown would increase the team’s floor and ceiling as he would be the team’s first option, something he barely experienced in his time with the Celtics.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in the 2025-2026 NBA season, most of which he played without Jayson Tatum, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

He will be earning $57.07 million for the 2026-27 season and remains under contract through 2029.

Right Now, The Hornets Plan To Keep Naz Reid

Naz Reid continues to be a target for many contending teams, but right now, the plan is for the Hornets to keep him.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news of the LaMelo Ball trade, the Hornets are getting calls from other teams. Charania made it known that Reid is staying put.

“They already got some trade calls in on [Naz Reid], but the plan is right now to keep him. This is a team that could still shift the roster around a little bit if they want,” Charania said in his appearance on SportsCenter.

Reid put up 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the 2025-2026 NBA season across 77 games for the Timberwolves. He is set to earn a $23 million next season in a contract that could last until 2030.

Reid is a valuable asset for many contenders. He shot 45.6% from the field and 37.0% from the 3-point range, making him an effective floor spacer and on-ball creator.