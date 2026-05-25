Hornets Look to Make Trade in 2026 NBA Draft: Report

Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets currently hold the No. 14 and 18 selections in the first round. These two high-end picks give them plenty of options to explore. Charlotte could keep both picks and select multiple pieces of talent, or even use both picks to trade up.

There’s a level of uncertainty behind what the Hornets will do with the selection, but the option to trade up to land a higher lottery pick seems to be compelling, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Charlotte is high on Michigan prospect Yaxel Lendeborg. So much so that the Hornets may trade both the No. 14 and 18 picks to move up in the draft for the 23-year-old, Siegel mentioned in his 2026 NBA Mock Draft.

“Multiple sources have told ClutchPoints that the Hornets’ interest in Lendeborg is real and that they will explore ways to move up to either No. 11 or No. 12 to draft him potentially,” the insider wrote.

The Golden State Warriors own the No. 11 pick, while the Oklahoma City Thunder own the No. 12 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

What Makes Yaxel Lendeborg Appealing to the Hornets?

After a big jump in success in 2025-26, the Charlotte Hornets are making the necessary steps to insert their name into the conversation of Eastern Conference contenders. A nine-win streak and a six-win streak in the second half of the regular season showed how much potential the Hornets truly have moving forward.

Adding 23-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg, who has both NBA-ready traits and maturity, would make him someone who could have an immediate impact for Charlotte.

While leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship in 2026, Lendeborg is 6-foot-9, 240 pounds. This frame allows him to play both the small and power forward positions.

In his one year with the Wolverines, Lendeborg put up Consensus First-Team All-American numbers. In 40 games, the draft prospect finished the final season of his college career, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 51.5/37.2/82.4 shooting splits.

He’s a true do-it-all talent who is NBA-ready, given his age.

What Uncertainties do the Hornets Face This Offseason?

Adding forward depth is something the Hornets could be interested in. Although LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel fill the guard roles, and Moussa Diabete and Ryan Kalkbrenner fill the front court, their availability on the Hornets’ roster at the forward positions is uncertain.

Miles Bridges is entering his final year under contract with the Hornets in 2026-27, while Grant Williams and Josh Green haven’t panned out for Charlotte so far. Adding another forward into the mix could be the Hornets’ biggest priority this summer.

Another issue is Coby White’s status. The 26-year-old was acquired by the Hornets at February’s deadline for a rental year, meaning his contract has expired and he’s in line to enter unrestricted free agency.

It’s uncertain if the Hornets are going to offer the Play-In Tournament hero a new deal or not. If he decides to sign with a different team, Charlotte will be losing the 15.6 points per game he contributed over 21 games last season.

Charlotte may look to keep the picks they already own (No. 14 and 18) and add more young depth. Karim Lopez of the New Zealand Breakers is a possible option at No. 14, while Washington’s Hannes Steinbach is the possible take at No. 18, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo.

The real question for the Hornets is whether they want a younger talent with room to develop, possibly a Lopez or Steinbach, or to bring in a player who will be ready to produce immediately in Lendeborg.