CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: A detail view of the Chicago Bulls logo on a chair prior to the game between the Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls were approaching the deadline to make a decision on Leonard Miller’s contract option.
On Saturday, June 27, the Bulls picked up the $2.4 million team option on Miller’s contract, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. He is expected to be on board with the Bulls for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
Chicago Bulls Make $2.4 Million Decision On Promising NBA Vet
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court against Julian Reese #15 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
With the Bulls exercising Miller’s contract, he is one of 11 players expected to be on the roster for training camp so far.
In addition to Miller’s option getting picked up, the Bulls also exercised Mo Gueye’s option for the same $2.4 million. Unlike Miller, Gueye is expected to head to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Nic Claxton trade.
Leonard Miller’s NBA Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 23: Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls gestures during the first half against the Houston Rockets at the United Center on March 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
In 2022, Miller entered the NBA G League as a part of the Ignite program.
Although Miller was a five-star recruit in high school, he avoided the NCAA route. After playing for the NBA G League Ignite, Miller was a second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Miller started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He didn’t play much through three seasons. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Miller was moved after appearing in 19 games.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 05: Leonard Miller #11 of the Chicago Bulls slam dunks ahead of Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bulls defeated the Suns 105-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Timberwolves played Miller for 5.0 minutes per game, which resulted in averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
After getting included in the trade centered around Ayo Dosunmu and Rob Dillingham, Miller landed on the Bulls, where he could play 23.1 minutes per game.
In 27 games, Miller averaged 11.7 points while shooting 55.5% from the field and 35.6% from three. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Chicago Bulls were approaching the deadline to make a decision on Leonard Miller’s contract option. On Saturday, June 27, the Bulls picked up the $2.4 million team option on Miller’s contract, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. He is expected to be on board with the Bulls for the 2026-2027 NBA season. Chicago Bulls […]