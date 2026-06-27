The Chicago Bulls were approaching the deadline to make a decision on Leonard Miller’s contract option.

On Saturday, June 27, the Bulls picked up the $2.4 million team option on Miller’s contract, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. He is expected to be on board with the Bulls for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Chicago Bulls Make $2.4 Million Decision On Promising NBA Vet

With the Bulls exercising Miller’s contract, he is one of 11 players expected to be on the roster for training camp so far.

In addition to Miller’s option getting picked up, the Bulls also exercised Mo Gueye’s option for the same $2.4 million. Unlike Miller, Gueye is expected to head to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Nic Claxton trade.

Leonard Miller’s NBA Career

In 2022, Miller entered the NBA G League as a part of the Ignite program.

Although Miller was a five-star recruit in high school, he avoided the NCAA route. After playing for the NBA G League Ignite, Miller was a second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He didn’t play much through three seasons. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Miller was moved after appearing in 19 games.

The Timberwolves played Miller for 5.0 minutes per game, which resulted in averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

After getting included in the trade centered around Ayo Dosunmu and Rob Dillingham, Miller landed on the Bulls, where he could play 23.1 minutes per game.

In 27 games, Miller averaged 11.7 points while shooting 55.5% from the field and 35.6% from three. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.