Las Vegas has been a successful run for Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson. The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft entered the NBA Summer League with a lot of hype, and he delivered.

Heading into the NBA Draft, the former North Carolina star was getting compared to the legendary Kevin Garnett.

Since he kicked off his Summer League run, the comparisons haven’t changed much. In fact, they are amplified.

But Danny Parkins of The Volume has a different comp to throw at Wilson. It’s the newest member of the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bulls’ 20-Year-Old Rookie Gets Intriguing Giannis Antetokounmpo Comp

“Kevin Garnett is one of the best two-way players in this league, where it’s such a shooting league and it’s so spaced out, and physicality away from the basket is not as allowed. They want it to be more free flowing,” Parkins said this week.

“If Caleb Wilson can like run and slash and jump and dunk over everybody as he gets stronger and develops, like you’re saying, Garnett, I’m saying like Giannis. To me, that is the dream of just the power forward that is 11 out of 10 explosive. But if he can shoot also, it’s terrifying.”

Giannis typically doesn’t need an introduction. He’s one of the most recognizable names in the NBA.

But we’ll throw his resume out there just as a reminder, adding to the excitement of this comp for Bulls fans.

The 31-year-old forward entered the NBA as the 15th pick in 2013. Giannis is a two-time MVP, 10-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA winner, five-time All-Defensive, Defensive Player of the Year winner, and an NBA Champion.

Before joining the Heat ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Giannis produced averages of 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Bucks.

Caleb Wilson’s Summer Run

It’s too early to call Caleb Williams the next Giannis of KG, but the comps are fair for now.

Wilson had an impressive Summer League run, as he averaged 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over four games in Vegas.

The best part was that he improved his efficiency and range. Wilson knocked down 50.0% of his shots from the field and hit 41.9% of his threes.

Soon, the rookie will get a chance to debut and put all of his improvements to the test in a true NBA setting.