Hi, Subscriber

Bulls’ 20-Year-Old Rookie Gets Intriguing Giannis Antetokounmpo Comp

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks participates in warmups prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Las Vegas has been a successful run for Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson. The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft entered the NBA Summer League with a lot of hype, and he delivered.

Heading into the NBA Draft, the former North Carolina star was getting compared to the legendary Kevin Garnett.

Since he kicked off his Summer League run, the comparisons haven’t changed much. In fact, they are amplified.

But Danny Parkins of The Volume has a different comp to throw at Wilson. It’s the newest member of the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bulls’ 20-Year-Old Rookie Gets Intriguing Giannis Antetokounmpo Comp

North Carolina v Ohio State

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Caleb Wilson #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on aduring the second half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Arena on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Kevin Garnett is one of the best two-way players in this league, where it’s such a shooting league and it’s so spaced out, and physicality away from the basket is not as allowed. They want it to be more free flowing,” Parkins said this week.

“If Caleb Wilson can like run and slash and jump and dunk over everybody as he gets stronger and develops, like you’re saying, Garnett, I’m saying like Giannis. To me, that is the dream of just the power forward that is 11 out of 10 explosive. But if he can shoot also, it’s terrifying.”

Giannis typically doesn’t need an introduction. He’s one of the most recognizable names in the NBA.

But we’ll throw his resume out there just as a reminder, adding to the excitement of this comp for Bulls fans.

The 31-year-old forward entered the NBA as the 15th pick in 2013. Giannis is a two-time MVP, 10-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA winner, five-time All-Defensive, Defensive Player of the Year winner, and an NBA Champion.

Before joining the Heat ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season, Giannis produced averages of 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Bucks.

Caleb Wilson’s Summer Run

Chicago Bulls Introduce 2026 Draft Picks

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: Chicago Bulls first round draft picks Caleb Wilson poses for a portrait after a press conference at Advocate Center on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

It’s too early to call Caleb Williams the next Giannis of KG, but the comps are fair for now.

Wilson had an impressive Summer League run, as he averaged 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over four games in Vegas.

The best part was that he improved his efficiency and range. Wilson knocked down 50.0% of his shots from the field and hit 41.9% of his threes.

Soon, the rookie will get a chance to debut and put all of his improvements to the test in a true NBA setting.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments