Former Chicago Bulls player Julian Philips has found a new team in the NBA.

According to an official press release, the Houston Rockets are adding the 22-year-old forward to their roster.

The terms of the deal were not revealed, but it was reported that the contract is expected to be non-guaranteed.

Ex-Bulls 22-Year-Old Forward Finds New Team In NBA Free Agency

Phillips entered the NBA in 2023.

After a run at Tennessee, where he played just one season (32 games), Phillips was selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics made the pick, but sent Phillips to the Bulls.

The Bulls rolled out Phillips for 40 games during his rookie effort. He saw the court for 8.1 minutes per game, averaging 2.2 points.

During his second season with the Bulls in 2024-2025, Phillips shot 44.6% from the field to average 4.6 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds per game.

The 2025-2026 NBA season served as Phillips’ third season with the Bulls. That turned out to be his final run on the team.

Phillips appeared in 35 games, picking up just two starts. He played 9.5 minutes per game. The young veteran shot 42.0% from the field and knocked down 32.7% from three, to produce 2.8 points per game.

On February 4, the Bulls included Phillips in the Ayo Dosunmu trade. They were packaged and moved in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks.

Phillips appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, seeing the court for 7.2 minutes per game. The young forward produced 3.2 points per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Chicago Bulls Offseason

Phillips was the final free agent still on the market for the Timberwolves this year.

As for the Bulls, they still have three players available, not including Guerschon Yabusele, who is heading overseas to continue his playing career.

Nick Richard, Yuki Kawamura, and Mac McClung are still available. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton found a new home with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Anfernee Simons went to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In free agency, the Bulls spent a reported $44.0 million on the veteran guard Norman Powell, who just wrapped up a stint with the Miami Heat.