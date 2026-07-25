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Ex-Bulls 22-Year-Old Forward Finds New Team In NBA Free Agency

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 07: Julian Phillips #15 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at the United Center on November 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bulls player Julian Philips has found a new team in the NBA.

According to an official press release, the Houston Rockets are adding the 22-year-old forward to their roster.

The terms of the deal were not revealed, but it was reported that the contract is expected to be non-guaranteed.

Ex-Bulls 22-Year-Old Forward Finds New Team In NBA Free Agency

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers is defended by Julian Phillips #15 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on March 10, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Phillips entered the NBA in 2023.

After a run at Tennessee, where he played just one season (32 games), Phillips was selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics made the pick, but sent Phillips to the Bulls.

The Bulls rolled out Phillips for 40 games during his rookie effort. He saw the court for 8.1 minutes per game, averaging 2.2 points.

During his second season with the Bulls in 2024-2025, Phillips shot 44.6% from the field to average 4.6 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds per game.

Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 04: Julian Phillips #15 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the United Center on November 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season served as Phillips’ third season with the Bulls. That turned out to be his final run on the team.

Phillips appeared in 35 games, picking up just two starts. He played 9.5 minutes per game. The young veteran shot 42.0% from the field and knocked down 32.7% from three, to produce 2.8 points per game.

On February 4, the Bulls included Phillips in the Ayo Dosunmu trade. They were packaged and moved in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks.

Phillips appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, seeing the court for 7.2 minutes per game. The young forward produced 3.2 points per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Chicago Bulls Offseason

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 20: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks shoots against Julian Phillips #15 of the Chicago Bulls during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Phillips was the final free agent still on the market for the Timberwolves this year.

As for the Bulls, they still have three players available, not including Guerschon Yabusele, who is heading overseas to continue his playing career.

Nick Richard, Yuki Kawamura, and Mac McClung are still available. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton found a new home with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Anfernee Simons went to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In free agency, the Bulls spent a reported $44.0 million on the veteran guard Norman Powell, who just wrapped up a stint with the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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