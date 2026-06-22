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Chicago Bulls’ 30-Year-Old Vet Sends Clear Message Before NBA Free Agency

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Detail of the sneakers worn by Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One of the Chicago Bulls‘ most interesting free agents in 2026 is Guerschon Yabusele, due to the fact that he has overseas interest in his services.

While international players typically struggle with the decision of staying in the NBA or taking on an intriguing offer outside of the United States, Yabusele is sure he wants to play in the NBA next season.

The Bulls’ veteran forward made that clear on First Team.

Chicago Bulls’ 30-Year-Old Vet Sends Clear Message Before NBA Free Agency

Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 05: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bulls defeated the Suns 105-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Yabusele, 30 years old, is currently in the midst of his second stint in the NBA.

After leaving the league earlier in his career, Yabusele doesn’t want to risk fighting for a third chance to get back when he’s ready.

“I will never say no. I will never say no,” Yabusele said regarding a stint overseas.

“But it has to be clarified that for me today, it is the NBA first. Why? Very simple. If the NBA, I do not go back there this summer, let’s say, I think it is going to be finished. We all agree. I do not think I would have a second chance to be able to go back.”

For Yabusele, he’s already battling through his second chance.

Guerschon Yabusele’s First NBA Stint

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: Tomas Satoransky #31 of the Washington Wizards passes the ball in front of Guerschon Yabusele #30 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at Capital One Arena on April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In 2016, Yabusele was the 16th overall pick for the Boston Celtics.

During his rookie season, Yabusele saw the court for 33 games with the Celtics. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.1 minutes of action.

In year two, Yabusele played in 41 games for the Celtics. He shot 45.5% from the field to produce 2.3 points per game. After the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Celtics waived Yabusele, leading him to play beyond the NBA.

Since the Celtics run, Yabusele played in China, France, and Spain.

Yabusele’s Second NBA Stint

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 02: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call by the referee during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on February 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After a strong Olympic run in 2024, Yabusele reached a buyout with Real Madrid. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal.

During his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele drove his NBA value back up. In 70 games, he averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 50.1% from the field and hitting on 38.0% of his threes.

In the 2025-2026 offseason, Yabusele signed a two-year deal with the New York Knicks. The Knicks traded Yabusele to the Bulls.

In his final 26 games of the season, Yabusele produced 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Bulls. He shot 40.5% from the field and 38.3% from deep.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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