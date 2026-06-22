One of the Chicago Bulls‘ most interesting free agents in 2026 is Guerschon Yabusele, due to the fact that he has overseas interest in his services.

While international players typically struggle with the decision of staying in the NBA or taking on an intriguing offer outside of the United States, Yabusele is sure he wants to play in the NBA next season.

The Bulls’ veteran forward made that clear on First Team.

Chicago Bulls’ 30-Year-Old Vet Sends Clear Message Before NBA Free Agency

Yabusele, 30 years old, is currently in the midst of his second stint in the NBA.

After leaving the league earlier in his career, Yabusele doesn’t want to risk fighting for a third chance to get back when he’s ready.

“I will never say no. I will never say no,” Yabusele said regarding a stint overseas.

“But it has to be clarified that for me today, it is the NBA first. Why? Very simple. If the NBA, I do not go back there this summer, let’s say, I think it is going to be finished. We all agree. I do not think I would have a second chance to be able to go back.”

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For Yabusele, he’s already battling through his second chance.

Guerschon Yabusele’s First NBA Stint

In 2016, Yabusele was the 16th overall pick for the Boston Celtics.

During his rookie season, Yabusele saw the court for 33 games with the Celtics. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.1 minutes of action.

In year two, Yabusele played in 41 games for the Celtics. He shot 45.5% from the field to produce 2.3 points per game. After the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Celtics waived Yabusele, leading him to play beyond the NBA.

Since the Celtics run, Yabusele played in China, France, and Spain.

Yabusele’s Second NBA Stint

After a strong Olympic run in 2024, Yabusele reached a buyout with Real Madrid. He signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal.

During his lone season with the Sixers, Yabusele drove his NBA value back up. In 70 games, he averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 50.1% from the field and hitting on 38.0% of his threes.

In the 2025-2026 offseason, Yabusele signed a two-year deal with the New York Knicks. The Knicks traded Yabusele to the Bulls.

In his final 26 games of the season, Yabusele produced 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Bulls. He shot 40.5% from the field and 38.3% from deep.