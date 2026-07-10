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Chicago Bulls $33 Million NBA Veteran Gets ‘Obvious’ Trade Chip Label

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Isaac Okoro Cleveland Cavaliers
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Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Chicago Bulls‘ NBA offseason run is beginning to slow down, you can expect the team to continue looking for moves throughout the offseason and into the regular season.

Being in a rebuild means the Bulls could have a lot of moving parts in the coming months.

As the Bulls look to the future, they were recently encouraged to consider moving one of their 2025 trade acquisitions, Isaac Okoro.

Chicago Bulls $33 Million NBA Veteran Gets ‘Obvious’ Trade Chip Label

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls battles for possession of the ball against Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter of the game at Barclays Center on January 16, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Brooklyn Nets won 112-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Da Windy City’s Ernesto Cova considers Okoro an “obvious trade chip” for the Bulls.

With contending teams always on the hunt for proven wings at an affordable cost, Okoro seems to make plenty of sense.

“The Bulls also took Daylin Swain and signed Norman Powell this offseason. They already had Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham, and Mac McClung, and while not all of them might make the roster, there’s clearly a bit of a logjam there,” Cova wrote, acknowledging the team’s “logjam.”

“As mentioned before, Buzelis and Wilson will get as many minutes and touches as they can handle, so there might not be a lot of playing time for the Auburn product. With an expiring deal and a redundant skill set on a non-contending team, the Bulls can probably let him go for a couple of second-round picks — maybe even one.”

Isaac Okoro’s NBA Career

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty ImagesCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 27: Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Coming out of Auburn in 2020, Okoro was a high-end pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs selected him fifth overall in the first round.

There was a lot of promise from Okoro early on. As a rookie, he started 67 games, shooting 42.0% from the field, and averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Okoro’s status as a starter wasn’t consistent throughout his time with the Cavs. He played a steady role for the team, but certainly hasn’t lived up to that top-five hype.

The Bulls acquired Okoro last summer in the deal that sent Lonzo Ball packing. In his lone Chicago season, Okoro shot 46.0% from the field to average 9.3 points per game. He made just 33.0% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The 2026-2027 NBA season marks the final year of Okoro’s $33.0 million deal. His salary is set for $11.8 million.

Chicago won’t have pressure to actively shop Okoro, but he’s certainly a name to watch throughout the upcoming season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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