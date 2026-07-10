While the Chicago Bulls‘ NBA offseason run is beginning to slow down, you can expect the team to continue looking for moves throughout the offseason and into the regular season.

Being in a rebuild means the Bulls could have a lot of moving parts in the coming months.

As the Bulls look to the future, they were recently encouraged to consider moving one of their 2025 trade acquisitions, Isaac Okoro.

Chicago Bulls $33 Million NBA Veteran Gets ‘Obvious’ Trade Chip Label

Da Windy City’s Ernesto Cova considers Okoro an “obvious trade chip” for the Bulls.

With contending teams always on the hunt for proven wings at an affordable cost, Okoro seems to make plenty of sense.

“The Bulls also took Daylin Swain and signed Norman Powell this offseason. They already had Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham, and Mac McClung, and while not all of them might make the roster, there’s clearly a bit of a logjam there,” Cova wrote, acknowledging the team’s “logjam.”

“As mentioned before, Buzelis and Wilson will get as many minutes and touches as they can handle, so there might not be a lot of playing time for the Auburn product. With an expiring deal and a redundant skill set on a non-contending team, the Bulls can probably let him go for a couple of second-round picks — maybe even one.”

Isaac Okoro’s NBA Career

Coming out of Auburn in 2020, Okoro was a high-end pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs selected him fifth overall in the first round.

There was a lot of promise from Okoro early on. As a rookie, he started 67 games, shooting 42.0% from the field, and averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Okoro’s status as a starter wasn’t consistent throughout his time with the Cavs. He played a steady role for the team, but certainly hasn’t lived up to that top-five hype.

The Bulls acquired Okoro last summer in the deal that sent Lonzo Ball packing. In his lone Chicago season, Okoro shot 46.0% from the field to average 9.3 points per game. He made just 33.0% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The 2026-2027 NBA season marks the final year of Okoro’s $33.0 million deal. His salary is set for $11.8 million.

Chicago won’t have pressure to actively shop Okoro, but he’s certainly a name to watch throughout the upcoming season.