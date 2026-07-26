Going into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are clearly one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding clubs.

As a result, the Bulls will likely find themselves active in the trade market.

While the Bulls know which young core players they want to keep around and build with, there are surely a handful of veterans that could be on the trade block early on if it helps Chicago’s front office acquire assets for the future.

Chicago Bulls $33 Million Vet Gets Leading Trade Candidate Label

Gearing up for the 2026-2027 NBA season, the veteran Isaac Okoro was deemed a “leading trade candidate” primarily due to his contract situation.

The 2025-2026 NBA season is the final year on Okoro’s current deal. Therefore, the Chicago Sun-Times reports he could be on the move at some point after playing an important role for the Bulls’ bench unit.

Isaac Okoro’s NBA Run

The 25-year-old wing is a former top-five selection. Entering the NBA, Okoro was an SEC standout at Auburn. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the fifth-overall pick in 2020.

He entered the league as an instant starter, averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 67 starts. That remains Okoro best year from an all-around statistical standpoint.

While Okoro didn’t pan out as hoped for a top-five selection, he’s been consistent throughout his career. Last summer, the Cavaliers sent Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball. During his first season with the Bulls, Okoro started all but one of the 63 games he played.

The veteran shot 46.0% from the field, averaging 9.3 points per game. He also came down with 2.7 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.6 assists per game.

In 2026-2027, Okoro is set to make $11.8 million. His three-year, $33.0 million deal will expire at the end of the upcoming season.