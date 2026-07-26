PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 25: Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Going into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are clearly one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding clubs.
As a result, the Bulls will likely find themselves active in the trade market.
While the Bulls know which young core players they want to keep around and build with, there are surely a handful of veterans that could be on the trade block early on if it helps Chicago’s front office acquire assets for the future.
Chicago Bulls $33 Million Vet Gets Leading Trade Candidate Label
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 05: Nick Richards #13 and Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Suns in NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bulls defeated the Suns 105-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Gearing up for the 2026-2027 NBA season, the veteran Isaac Okoro was deemed a “leading trade candidate” primarily due to his contract situation.
The 2025-2026 NBA season is the final year on Okoro’s current deal. Therefore, the Chicago Sun-Times reports he could be on the move at some point after playing an important role for the Bulls’ bench unit.
Isaac Okoro’s NBA Run
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 1: Cam Thomas #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks is guarded by Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on March 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
The 25-year-old wing is a former top-five selection. Entering the NBA, Okoro was an SEC standout at Auburn. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the fifth-overall pick in 2020.
He entered the league as an instant starter, averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 67 starts. That remains Okoro best year from an all-around statistical standpoint.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 21: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball to the basket against Jalen Smith #25 and Isaac Okoro #35 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)
While Okoro didn’t pan out as hoped for a top-five selection, he’s been consistent throughout his career. Last summer, the Cavaliers sent Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball. During his first season with the Bulls, Okoro started all but one of the 63 games he played.
The veteran shot 46.0% from the field, averaging 9.3 points per game. He also came down with 2.7 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.6 assists per game.
In 2026-2027, Okoro is set to make $11.8 million. His three-year, $33.0 million deal will expire at the end of the upcoming season.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Going into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are clearly one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding clubs. As a result, the Bulls will likely find themselves active in the trade market. While the Bulls know which young core players they want to keep around and build with, there are surely a handful of veterans […]