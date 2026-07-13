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Chicago Bulls $44 Million Guard Gets Honest On NBA Free Agency Decision

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 140-132. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls invested a hefty short-term deal in the veteran sharpshooter, Norman Powell, this NBA offseason.

While Powell doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of a developmental player in a rebuilding situation, the veteran is embracing a different role after being in competitive situations in the recent past.

Recently, Powell explained how he will be helpful for a young Bulls team in 2026-2027.

Chicago Bulls $44 Million Guard Gets Honest On NBA Free Agency Decision

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell reacts during an NBA game.

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the LA Clippers at Kaseya Center on December 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“I just think my overall experience and knowledge of the game on the court, helping them find their own path,” Powell told reporters in Las Vegas.

“Everybody is super young. I think I’m the only 30-year-old on the team, 30-plus. So, just helping guide them, giving them as much knowledge that I’ve gained and received over the years through vets that I’ve had, and then just helping them focus on the details of their game and how to improve and how we can improve and play winning basketball every single night.”

Rebuilding teams tend to put most of their focus on the developmental pieces, who are the foundation for the future.

However, it takes a seasoned veteran or two to help them grow properly.

In this case, the 33-year-old Powell is looking forward to playing that role as he enters his 12th season in the NBA.

Norman Powell’s NBA Journey

Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 20, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

In 2015, Powell became a second-round pick during the NBA Draft. Coming out of UCLA, Powell joined the Toronto Raptors.

Throughout the first six years of his career, Powell played a steady role with the Raptors. He mostly served as a reserve before he was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After starting 66 of his 67 appearances with the Blazers, Powell was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would go back to a reserve role for most of his four-year run in LA.

With the Clippers, Powell averaged 17.4 points while shooting 42.1% from three.

During his final season, Powell started 60 games. He produced an average of 21.8 points, while hitting 41.8% of his threes.

The Clippers moved Powell to the Heat in 2025-2026. Miami rolled out the veteran guard for 58 games. Powell knocked down 38.0% of his threes, while averaging 21.7 points per game. For the first time in his career, Powell was an All-Star.

The Bulls signed Powell to a two-year, $44.0 million deal. The second year is a team option for $22.5 million.

Whether Powell sticks with the Bulls until 2028 free agency is unclear. For the time being, at least through December 15, Powell will be the Bulls’ veteran leader.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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