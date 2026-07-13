Chicago Bulls $44 Million Guard Gets Honest On NBA Free Agency Decision

The Chicago Bulls invested a hefty short-term deal in the veteran sharpshooter, Norman Powell, this NBA offseason.

While Powell doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of a developmental player in a rebuilding situation, the veteran is embracing a different role after being in competitive situations in the recent past.

Recently, Powell explained how he will be helpful for a young Bulls team in 2026-2027.

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“I just think my overall experience and knowledge of the game on the court, helping them find their own path,” Powell told reporters in Las Vegas.

“Everybody is super young. I think I’m the only 30-year-old on the team, 30-plus. So, just helping guide them, giving them as much knowledge that I’ve gained and received over the years through vets that I’ve had, and then just helping them focus on the details of their game and how to improve and how we can improve and play winning basketball every single night.”

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Rebuilding teams tend to put most of their focus on the developmental pieces, who are the foundation for the future.

However, it takes a seasoned veteran or two to help them grow properly.

In this case, the 33-year-old Powell is looking forward to playing that role as he enters his 12th season in the NBA.

Norman Powell’s NBA Journey

In 2015, Powell became a second-round pick during the NBA Draft. Coming out of UCLA, Powell joined the Toronto Raptors.

Throughout the first six years of his career, Powell played a steady role with the Raptors. He mostly served as a reserve before he was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After starting 66 of his 67 appearances with the Blazers, Powell was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would go back to a reserve role for most of his four-year run in LA.

With the Clippers, Powell averaged 17.4 points while shooting 42.1% from three.

During his final season, Powell started 60 games. He produced an average of 21.8 points, while hitting 41.8% of his threes.

The Clippers moved Powell to the Heat in 2025-2026. Miami rolled out the veteran guard for 58 games. Powell knocked down 38.0% of his threes, while averaging 21.7 points per game. For the first time in his career, Powell was an All-Star.

The Bulls signed Powell to a two-year, $44.0 million deal. The second year is a team option for $22.5 million.

Whether Powell sticks with the Bulls until 2028 free agency is unclear. For the time being, at least through December 15, Powell will be the Bulls’ veteran leader.