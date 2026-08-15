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6-Time NBA All-Star Gets Case For Joining Chicago Bulls

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Newly hired Head Coach Tiago Splitter of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from media at Advocate Center on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

Since the Sacramento Kings cut ties with DeMar DeRozan, the star forward has been taking his time searching for his next destination.

The former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter has been linked to a handful of contenders over time, but one NBA analyst believes that a reunion in Illinois could make sense for DeRozan.

6-Time NBA All-Star Gets Case For Joining Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls discusses a call with referee Matt Myers during the second half at Madison Square Garden on April 14, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 120-119 in OT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie laid out some teams that could make sense for DeRozan, and he tossed out the Bulls as a possible suitor.

“He has a great track record in Chicago. The fan base actually does really like DeMar DeRozan because of his years there; they have the room exception if he wants to make more than the minimum, if that’s important to him,” Vecenie said on Game Theory.

“I wonder if Chicago could actually track for him. Is just like, we’re not making the playoffs this year. We have this exception. I don’t think they have any trade exceptions because they just use cap space this summer. So, like, there aren’t any of those hanging out there. So they might want to keep the room exception for the in-season kind of moves, but I mean, they could use another ball handler who has experience beyond Josh Giddey and Tre Jones. Like, those are really the only two guys.”

The Case For DeRozan

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 14, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One would assume that DeRozan, 37, is on the hunt for a contender. He has yet to collect a title throughout his career, and he’s running out of chances to do so.

However, most contenders can’t offer more than the minimum. So, if DeRozan is looking for more than that, he might have to choose a team in the midst of a rebuild. Why not somewhere he’s familiar with?

The Bulls are a good landing spot for veterans looking to secure a decent payday while driving up their value for an eventual trade. Most believe that’s why Norman Powell signed with the Bulls in the first place.

DeRozan could get his deal, drive up his value, and get traded in the future. Or, simply play out the year and try free agency again next summer.

The last time DeRozan played in Chicago, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.0% from the field.

Last season with the Kings, DeRozan produced 18.4 points per game, while hitting on 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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