Since the Sacramento Kings cut ties with DeMar DeRozan, the star forward has been taking his time searching for his next destination.

The former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter has been linked to a handful of contenders over time, but one NBA analyst believes that a reunion in Illinois could make sense for DeRozan.

6-Time NBA All-Star Gets Case For Joining Chicago Bulls

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie laid out some teams that could make sense for DeRozan, and he tossed out the Bulls as a possible suitor.

“He has a great track record in Chicago. The fan base actually does really like DeMar DeRozan because of his years there; they have the room exception if he wants to make more than the minimum, if that’s important to him,” Vecenie said on Game Theory.

“I wonder if Chicago could actually track for him. Is just like, we’re not making the playoffs this year. We have this exception. I don’t think they have any trade exceptions because they just use cap space this summer. So, like, there aren’t any of those hanging out there. So they might want to keep the room exception for the in-season kind of moves, but I mean, they could use another ball handler who has experience beyond Josh Giddey and Tre Jones. Like, those are really the only two guys.”

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The Case For DeRozan

One would assume that DeRozan, 37, is on the hunt for a contender. He has yet to collect a title throughout his career, and he’s running out of chances to do so.

However, most contenders can’t offer more than the minimum. So, if DeRozan is looking for more than that, he might have to choose a team in the midst of a rebuild. Why not somewhere he’s familiar with?

The Bulls are a good landing spot for veterans looking to secure a decent payday while driving up their value for an eventual trade. Most believe that’s why Norman Powell signed with the Bulls in the first place.

DeRozan could get his deal, drive up his value, and get traded in the future. Or, simply play out the year and try free agency again next summer.

The last time DeRozan played in Chicago, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.0% from the field.

Last season with the Kings, DeRozan produced 18.4 points per game, while hitting on 49.7% of his shots from the field.