Being in a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls are likely to see a lot of changes outside of their core group during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

On a list of four “very tradeable” deals on the Bulls’ cap sheet, the veteran guard Tre Jones was listed. The former San Antonio Spurs veteran should be a player to watch in the trade market during the upcoming season.

Bulls’ 6-Year NBA Veteran Gets Placed On Trade Watch

“Jones may not be the most athletically gifted player or most dependable shooter, but he is a high-IQ playmaker who knows how to efficiently play his role. Which team couldn’t use that?” said Sports Illustrated’s Elias Schuster.

“Jones became one of the hottest names at last year’s trade deadline, so much so that it was actually pretty surprising that he didn’t end up on a new squad. It may have worked in the Bulls’ favor, though, as his value only continued to rise over the final month and a half of the season.”

The Bulls don’t have to rush to make any changes as they prepare for the 2026-2027 NBA season, which presents the first year under head coach, Tiago Splitter.

But as suggested above, Jones is a guy who already has his value high at the moment.

In 2025-2026, Jones appeared in 65 games for Chicago. 41 of those games were starts. He averaged 27.0 minutes per game. During that time, Jones produced 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game, while shooting 55.4% from the field.

That was a career high for the 26-year-old guard, but Jones has a history of being a proven producer in the league.

Tre Jones’ NBA Career

Coming out of Duke, Jones was a second-round pick in 2020.

The San Antonio Spurs selected the guard with the 41st overall pick.

Jones played five seasons for the Spurs. He appeared in 297 games, starting 125 of those matchups. Seeing the court for 21.5 minutes per game, Jones has shot 48.1% from the field, averaging 8.2 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Jones produced averages of 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

In 2026-2027, Jones is set to make $8.0 million. He has a team option for the 2027-2028 run, which is set for $8.0 million as well. The three-year, $24.0 million contract expires in 2028.