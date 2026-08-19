Hi, Subscriber

7-Year NBA Sharpshooter Linked As Logical Bulls Trade Target

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Bulls Introduce Tiago Splitter
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 17: Newly hired Head Coach Tiago Splitter of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from media at Advocate Center on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

Across the Central Division, the Chicago Bulls‘ rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are hoping to move off one of their sharpshooters, according to NBA rumors.

Following the Cavaliers’ expected Dennis Schroder trade last week, the Cavaliers are still looking to move Max Strus, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

One Bulls-focused writer kicked around the idea of Chicago being Strus’ next landing spot, as his contract expires.

7-Year NBA Sharpshooter Linked As Logical Bulls Trade Target

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Evan Mobley #4 celebrates with Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“[The Bulls] would simply be adding another expiring deal – one that could help him have even more salary cap space next summer, should he choose to go that route and not pick up options on guys like Norman Powell and Zach Collins,” Bulls On SI’s Elias Schuster wrote on August 18.

“Strus could also legitimately help this Bulls team! They remain very thin on outside shooting, and Strus is a 37.0 percent marksman over his career on high volume. As far as final roster additions go, he’s actually someone who would help this young group quite a bit.”

At 30, Strus doesn’t fit Chicago’s long-term timeline. Consider him a win-now player, after spending half of his past six seasons with the Miami Heat and the other half with the Cavs out in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers don’t seem desperate to move Strus, but they are clearly turning up the urgency a bit this offseason.

If there is a pick involved to shed the $16.7 million salary, then the rebuilding Bulls would be wise to at least give Cleveland a call.

The Bulls Need To Work The Phones Frequently

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argues with referee Mitchell Ervin #27 against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

That’s not to say that Chicago has to move like a desperate team, making win-now deals. They have the freedom to consider everything and anything, focusing on building for their future.

When players like Strus hit the block, the Bulls should be finding out if there is a way they could be compensated for taking on deals–or simply being a facilitator in multi-team scenarios.

Also, bringing on an expiring veteran with win-now value isn’t atypical for a rebuilding squad. Strus has plenty of knowledge and experience to offer a young Bulls team.

Throughout his career, Strus has appeared in 321 games. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while hitting on 40.2% of his threes over that time.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments