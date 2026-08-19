Across the Central Division, the Chicago Bulls‘ rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are hoping to move off one of their sharpshooters, according to NBA rumors.

Following the Cavaliers’ expected Dennis Schroder trade last week, the Cavaliers are still looking to move Max Strus, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

One Bulls-focused writer kicked around the idea of Chicago being Strus’ next landing spot, as his contract expires.

7-Year NBA Sharpshooter Linked As Logical Bulls Trade Target

“[The Bulls] would simply be adding another expiring deal – one that could help him have even more salary cap space next summer, should he choose to go that route and not pick up options on guys like Norman Powell and Zach Collins,” Bulls On SI’s Elias Schuster wrote on August 18.

“Strus could also legitimately help this Bulls team! They remain very thin on outside shooting, and Strus is a 37.0 percent marksman over his career on high volume. As far as final roster additions go, he’s actually someone who would help this young group quite a bit.”

At 30, Strus doesn’t fit Chicago’s long-term timeline. Consider him a win-now player, after spending half of his past six seasons with the Miami Heat and the other half with the Cavs out in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers don’t seem desperate to move Strus, but they are clearly turning up the urgency a bit this offseason.

If there is a pick involved to shed the $16.7 million salary, then the rebuilding Bulls would be wise to at least give Cleveland a call.

The Bulls Need To Work The Phones Frequently

That’s not to say that Chicago has to move like a desperate team, making win-now deals. They have the freedom to consider everything and anything, focusing on building for their future.

When players like Strus hit the block, the Bulls should be finding out if there is a way they could be compensated for taking on deals–or simply being a facilitator in multi-team scenarios.

Also, bringing on an expiring veteran with win-now value isn’t atypical for a rebuilding squad. Strus has plenty of knowledge and experience to offer a young Bulls team.

Throughout his career, Strus has appeared in 321 games. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while hitting on 40.2% of his threes over that time.