7-Year NBA Veteran Proposed As Intriguing Trade Target For Bulls

The NBA saw its latest big trade on Wednesday, August 19, with Peyton Watson getting moved to the Chicago Bulls‘ division rival in Cleveland.

That’s a major domino to fall for the Denver Nuggets, and there’s a chance that they could continue to see some notable changes soon.

Over the offseason, the Nuggets’ financial situation has been a major talking point. While they no longer have to worry about giving a big contract to Peyton Watson after Wednesday’s sign-and-trade, the Nuggets still have tradeable players to move. Cam Johnson will certainly be viewed as one of them.

Should The Bulls Pursue Cam Johnson?

Although the Bulls are firing up their rebuild, they can take chances on expiring veterans like Johnson. Elias Schuster of Bulls On SI kicked around the idea of a Johnson-Chicago pairing recently.

“The three-point shooting has always been the bread-and-butter, and he drained shots at a 43.0 percent clip. Not only could this help the Bulls’ team in the short-term, but it might continue to make him a flippable piece no matter the stats bump,” Schuster wrote.

“Now, it’s worth noting that this isn’t necessarily the easiest trade to get done. The Bulls would presumably still have to move around some salary, perhaps players like Isaac Okoro and Rob Dillingham. But is that reason enough not to shake hands, particularly if Johnson comes alongside a protected future first-rounder? After all, there is a good chance he also proves far more flippable than either of those role players.”

As mentioned, Johnson could come to Chicago, boost his stock, and help gain Chicago future assets to strengthen their rebuild, but that’s not all.

Johnson is a well-respected veteran around the league who carries a high hoops IQ. The 30-year-old is the type of veteran you want around your young team in the early stages, as development and learning the game are key.

The league saw Johnson as a valuable veteran when he was with the Brooklyn Nets, putting up impressive numbers. He then landed the Nets a proven veteran, star-caliber scorer in Michael Porter Jr., along with a first-round pick.

The Nuggets have been quiet on the Cam Johnson front as they looked to solve their Peyton Watson issue. With Watson sorted, the Nuggets can focus on other areas, and the Bulls would be wise to at least inquire to see if they can land a bargain.