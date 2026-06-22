Before the 2026 NBA free agency floodgates open up, the Washington Wizards are making sure that a team like the Chicago Bulls won’t get a chance to talk to Trae Young about a deal.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Wizards agreed to a brand new four-year contract with Young. The deal is worth around $212 million, with a player option in the fourth season.

Considering Young was set to be one of the top guards in free agency, that takes a key player off the board, doing a favor for a Bulls veteran.

Chicago Bulls $70 Million Guard Moves Up Ranks After Trae Young News

Chicago point guard Collin Sexton has one of the most expensive deals at the position expiring in July.

Over the past four seasons, Sexton made $70.9 million. He signed the deal in 2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, getting sent to the Utah Jazz in a trade.

Sexton had a stop in Charlotte before finishing the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Bulls.

Outside of Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, Sexton had the second-highest AAV for point guards at $17.7 million. He ranks within the top five for the entire guard position, only including the current unrestricted players.

The Trae Young Effect

Take one of the top guards off the board for point guard-needy teams in free agency, and you could potentially take the Wizards out of the picture for Sexton.

Sexton will likely have a difficult time finding another suitor to hand over $70-plus million, but he should have some decent demand from competitive clubs.

With Young off the market, Sexton moves up the ranks.

Collin Sexton’s NBA Career

In 2018, Sexton was a first-round pick out of Alabama. The Cavaliers took Sexton eighth overall in the NBA Draft.

For four years, Sexton was a cornerstone player for the Cavs, forming a stellar backcourt duo with Darius Garland. Eventually, the Cavs broke up the backcourt by trading for Donovan Mitchell.

Sexton went to the Utah Jazz for three seasons. On the Jazz, Sexton averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 assists.

During his 42-game showing in Charlotte, Sexton produced averages of 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds. He was traded to the Bulls, where he averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. The veteran guard shot 48.2% from the field and 41.0% from three.

The Bulls aren’t expected to prioritize re-signing Sexton, but it shouldn’t be ruled out right now.