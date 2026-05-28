Bulls’ $70.9 Million Trade Pickup Gets Prediction on Future

The Chicago Bulls went into rebuilding mode at the 2026 NBA trade deadline. Selling off their expiring veterans, the Bulls ended up with a handful of expiring contracts in return.

The veteran guard Collin Sexton is among those trade deadline returns who will get an opportunity to shop around for a new team in free agency.

According to Bleacher Report’s free agency rankings, Sexton falls at No. 48 out of 70. Sexton came to Chicago as part of the Coby White sell-off. While Sexton could gain interest from contending teams, considering his experience, BR’s Zach Buckley believes there’s a strong chance he could land back with the Bulls.

“Sexton has provided steady offensive production throughout his career as a 6’3″ combo guard. Just 27, Sexton is on his fourth team after the Charlotte Hornets sent him to Chicago ahead of the deadline,” Buckley wrote. “… He could procure a viable contract this summer, probably with the Bulls, who have significant spending power.”

What Did Collin Sexton Bring To The Bulls?

In 26 games, Sexton garnered 10 starts. He averaged 26.0 minutes on the court. The veteran guard shot 48.2% from the field and hit on 41.0% of his shots from beyond the arc. Sexton produced 17.5 points per game, along with 2.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Sexton is 27, with plenty of hoops left. He’s still young, but has plenty of experience. In 2018, Sexton was selected eighth overall out of Alabama. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, spending the first four seasons of his career there.

During the 2022 offseason, Sexton was involved in a sign-and-trade, which sent him to the Utah Jazz. Last June, Sexton was sent to the Charlotte Hornets. He wasn’t expected to stay with the Hornets for long, and that was indeed the case.

While Sexton played a quality role off the bench, helping the Hornets shock the basketball world throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Charlotte opted to take on Coby White, in hopes of re-signing him long-term.

The Bulls might not be the most attractive spot for a veteran like Sexton from a hoops standpoint. Heading into a new era, Chicago is in a rebuild. However, the Bulls have the money to possibly make Sexton his best offer. The 2025-2026 season was the final year of Sexton’s four-year, $70.9 million deal. That was a notable upgrade from his $20.1 million rookie deal.