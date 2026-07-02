NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Anfernee Simons #22 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
One day after losing the veteran guard Collin Sexton to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are hearing that their star Anfernee Simons is garnering attention from a few contenders.
Another Western Conference squad can now be tossed into the mix.
In addition to the Mavs, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are keeping an eye on Simons in free agency as well.
Chicago Bulls’ 8-Year NBA Vet Gets Notable Free Agency News
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Anfernee Simons #4 of the Boston Celtics looks for an opening against Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic in the first half at Kia Center on November 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bulls weren’t guaranteed to let Simons walk in free agency this offseason.
While they are in a rebuild, clearly prioritizing their developmental pieces, Simons was still a candidate to get paid and potentially play his way into a trade to a contender if he wanted to take that route.
However, the market is getting crowded for the eight-year NBA veteran.
It could only be a matter of time before the Bulls lose the 27-year-old guard to another team.
Anfernee Simons’ NBA Career
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 23: Anfernee Simons #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half at TD Garden on November 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Magic 138-129. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
He spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for the Blazers.
During the final few years with the Blazers, Simons turned into one of the most intriguing young risers. He was a big addition for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 29: Anfernee Simons #4 of the Boston Celtics posts up against Craig Porter Jr. #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at the TD Garden on October 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
After appearing in 49 games for the Celtics, Simons was flipped to Chicago. Boston needed to prioritize frontcourt help at the trade deadline. The deal made plenty of sense at the time.
Simons didn’t get to play a ton in Chicago. An injury shortened his run to just six games. The veteran guard shot 43.8% from the field, and hit on 32.0% of his threes, averaging 15.2 points.
In addition to his scoring, Simons averaged 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
One day after losing the veteran guard Collin Sexton to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are hearing that their star Anfernee Simons is garnering attention from a few contenders. Another Western Conference squad can now be tossed into the mix. According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, the Dallas […]