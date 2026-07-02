One day after losing the veteran guard Collin Sexton to the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency, the Chicago Bulls are hearing that their star Anfernee Simons is garnering attention from a few contenders.

Another Western Conference squad can now be tossed into the mix.

According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as suitors for Anfernee Simons.

In addition to the Mavs, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are keeping an eye on Simons in free agency as well.

Chicago Bulls’ 8-Year NBA Vet Gets Notable Free Agency News

The Chicago Bulls weren’t guaranteed to let Simons walk in free agency this offseason.

While they are in a rebuild, clearly prioritizing their developmental pieces, Simons was still a candidate to get paid and potentially play his way into a trade to a contender if he wanted to take that route.

However, the market is getting crowded for the eight-year NBA veteran.

It could only be a matter of time before the Bulls lose the 27-year-old guard to another team.

Anfernee Simons’ NBA Career

In 2018, Simons was selected 24th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for the Blazers.

During the final few years with the Blazers, Simons turned into one of the most intriguing young risers. He was a big addition for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

After appearing in 49 games for the Celtics, Simons was flipped to Chicago. Boston needed to prioritize frontcourt help at the trade deadline. The deal made plenty of sense at the time.

Simons didn’t get to play a ton in Chicago. An injury shortened his run to just six games. The veteran guard shot 43.8% from the field, and hit on 32.0% of his threes, averaging 15.2 points.

In addition to his scoring, Simons averaged 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.