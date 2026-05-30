The Chicago Bulls are searching for a new head coach to take over for Billy Donovan during the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond.

Just as it seemed the list was getting narrowed down to a handful of favorites, another name was added to the search. According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, the Bulls have had “early conversations” with Kevin Young of BYU.

Young joins a long list of candidates, which includes mostly NBA assistants.

Chicago Bulls Add New Name To Head Coach Search

The Bulls planned to have Donovan on board for the 2026-2027 season. Despite missing the playoffs again, the organization understands that they have a rebuilding roster. The struggles wouldn’t fall on Donovan.

However, Donovan no longer has any interest in remaining with the team long-term. He decided to step down just as the Bulls were changing their front office.

Kevin Young’s Coaching History

Young, 44, started his coaching career as an assistant at Oxford College in 2004. He moved to Utah Valley in 2005, before landing a head coaching gig in Ireland with the Shamrock Rovers.

In 2007, Young made his way back to the U.S. to coach in the NBA’s developmental league. He was an assistant-turned-head coach for the Utah Flash, which no longer exists.

Young went on to coach the Iowa Energy (now Iowa Wolves), and the Delaware 87ers (now Delaware Blue Coats). In 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers gave Young his first NBA coaching job. He was an assistant to Brett Brown.

After Brown lost his spot in Philadelphia, Young joined the Phoenix Suns as an assistant and landed a promotion to Associate Head Coach in 2021. In 2024, Young was hired by BYU.

Over two seasons, Young’s BYU squad went 49-22. They made it to the Sweet 16 round in year one and lost in the Round of 64 in year two.

Bulls Coaching Candidates

It’s a crowded pool, even after the Orlando Magic took Sean Sweeney off the list.

The Bulls have had reported links to Miami’s Chris Quinn, Cleveland’s Johnnie Bryant, Minnesota’s Micah Nori, and Oklahoma City’s Dave Bliss. The former New Orleans Pelicans Interim Head Coach James Borrego has also been a notable candidate.

Some other names, such as Jerry Stackhouse, Tiago Splitter, and Wes Unseld Jr., have faded.

The Bulls could certainly add more names over time, but they seem to have a lot of desirable candidates to choose from.