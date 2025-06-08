Analyst Floats Potential Asking Price for Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic

As we head toward the NBA offseason, the Chicago Bulls are expected to make some roster changes. Nikola Vucevic is one of the biggest trade chips currently under contract in Chicago.

The veteran big man has one year remaining on his current deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the Bulls would be willing to part with Vucevic in return for a late first-round draft pick.

“The Bulls are angling for additional draft capital utilizing Nikola Vucevic,” Sidery wrote on X. “Chicago is prioritizing their young core as Vucevic hopes to land in a contending situation. If a team were to offer a late-first for Vucevic before the 2025 draft, Chicago is very open to the idea.”

Vucevic was a solid contributor for Chicago last season. He put up 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range. As such, multiple contending teams could see him as a valuable addition, especially on as a one-year rental.

Of course, the Bulls can’t guarantee Vucevic will leave the franchise ahead of the NBA Draft. Nevertheless, if they can get solid value back in a potential trade, they would likely part ways with their veteran big man.

Bulls’ Vucevic Wants to Join a Contender

During his end-of-season media availability, Vucevic discussed his desire to contend for a championship.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now. Play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Vucevic joined the Bulls when they were loading up to compete for a championship. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the franchise’s chances of success. However, Vucevic remained committed to Chicago and continued to produce to the best of his ability. As such, he’s earned the opportunity to move to a contending roster. After all, he’s coming to the end of his career and wants a chance to compete for a ring.

Bulls Expected to Trade Vucevic This Summer

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls could look to take advantage of Vucevic’s current contractual status.

Expiring contracts are a valuable commodity in the NBA. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if multiple teams were interested in the veteran center. If that were to happen, the Bulls should look to create a bidding war. Still, if only one contending team makes its interest known, Chicago should do right by Vucevic and send him to a franchise that he can help contend.