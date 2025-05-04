Analyst Identifies 2 Key Areas Where Bulls’ Josh Giddey Excels

Josh Giddey is currently heading into restricted free agency. The Chicago Bulls are expected to do whatever it takes to keep Giddey with the franchise moving forward. He proved himself as a genuine franchise cornerstone throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Giddey is expected to sign a deal worth somewhere in the region of $30 million per year. However, the young guard has shown that more than capable of making good on such a lofty contract.

During a recent appearance on the “CHGO Sports” podcast, ESPN’s Tim Legler detailed two key areas that make Giddey such a high-level prospect.

“Two things stand out for me,” Legler said. “It’s the defensive rebounding…You’re talking about a guy that’s basically putting up triple-double type numbers every year, every game for a long period of time. The rebounding definitely stands out to me when I watch him play. He has a knack, and if he gets his hands on it, it’s his. He’s got great strength in his wrist and forearm. So, if he gets a fingertip on the ball, it seems like Josh Giddy comes away with it.”

Legler continued.

“The other one I would say is just that he has a great feel for where the ball is supposed to travel next when he gets it, and he makes incredibly quick decisions with it. There is no wasted motion, no wasted dribbles…Josh Giddy immediately gets the ball from point A to point B with very little thought process there because he’s anticipating it before it even comes to him.”

Giddey, 22, is still years away from his prime. He will continue to improve with each passing season. As such, the Bulls should feel incredibly confident about handing him a big-time contract this summer.

Bulls Could Overpay to Keep Giddey

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Bulls will likely secure Giddey to a five-year contract extension. Buckley also believes the front office could be willing to slightly overpay in order to keep him on the roster.

“Chicago, of course, also had some control over Giddey’s future with restricted free agency awaiting him, but it might still be noteworthy that the price tag on said free agency likely spiked over the season’s final stretch,” Buckley wrote. “The Bulls could lean on their leverage and let Giddey test the market, knowing they have the power to match whatever offer he finds from the few teams with cap space to spare.”

Buckley continued.

“But knowing this front office—the same one that gave Patrick Williams a five-year, $90 million deal last summer—and its particular affinity for Giddey, Chicago seems less likely to take that route than it is to just give him a bloated deal before he hits the “open” market.”

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 70 games. He shot 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. It makes sense why the Bulls would be willing to go the extra mile to secure his future.

Bulls Could Let Giddey Test the Free Agent Market

As a restricted free agent, the Bulls will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet Giddey signs in free agency. As such, letting him explore his options is a great way for the Bulls to let the market dictate the value of his next contract.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times believes the Bulls should allow Giddey to test the free agency waters.

“The Bulls can let Giddey go to market where there are limited suitors, see what the market bids on him, and then have the right to match it,” Cowley wrote. “Basically, what they should have done with Patrick Williams and didn’t.”

While there is a clear upside to letting Giddey test the market, there’s also a risk. A team like the Brooklyn Nets could swoop in and outprice the Bulls, thus stealing their franchise’s best building block. Chicago would be better served by securing Giddey to an extension as early as possible.

At least then, the front office can turn its attention elsewhere. After all, the Bulls have a lot of work to do in the coming months.