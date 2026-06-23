With the Chicago Bulls entering their rebuild, they could lose a handful of veterans in free agency this offseason. Anfernee Simons is among the flight risks for Chicago in 2026.

After an eventful NBA Draft eve, the Miami Heat are tabbed as a team to look at Simons as a possible pickup.

Hours before the NBA Draft is set to begin, ESPN’s Bobby Marks dished an update on Simons being a Miami target.

Chicago Bulls’ 27-Year-Old Free Agent Predicted To Land On Heat’s Radar

“I think keep an eye on one name, Anfernee Simons,” Marks said.

“They need perimeter shooting for this Heat team. He’s a free agent out there. If he’s basically willing to go for the veteran’s minimum and play out the year to restore his value, he’d fit in perfectly with this team.”

On Monday, the Heat parted ways with Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis, along with draft assets.

The Milwaukee Bucks sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami in return for the package. With that move, the Heat are expected to lose out on their All-Star guard, Norman Powell. That’s where the Simons interest makes sense.

Anfernee Simons’ Bulls Run

The 27-year-old guard was with the Bulls for a short period.

After starting the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Simons was traded at the deadline, along with a draft pick in exchange for Nikola Vucevic, and a pick.

With the Celtics, Simons averaged 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 39.5% from three.

An injury derailed Simons’ run with the Bulls. He played in just six games. During that stretch, Simons averaged 15.2 points per game, while making 32.0% of his shots from deep. He came down with 2.8 rebounds per game and averaged 3.0 assists per game.

A minimum deal for Simons would be shocking. While he might have a difficult time earning another four-year contract in the $100 million range like before, Simons proved enough over time that he’s worth a multi-year contract to play a key role.

But if Simons is intrigued by the idea of joining forces with stars like Giannis and Bam Adebayo, a short-term stint in Miami could be a move for him.