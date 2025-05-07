Bulls Insider Talks Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Amid New Link

The Bulls, specifically the Chicago market, were mentioned as a potential wishlist destination for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo if he requests a trade.

Following the Bucks’ latest first-round playoff exit, Antetokounmpo’s future is again a topic of discussion. He is under contract through 2026-27 with a player option for 2027-28 as he begins a three-year, $175.3 million pact in 2205-26.

The Bulls certainly can make a trade offer for Antetokounmpo this offseason.

However, Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson believes the chances of actually completing such a deal are slim to none.

Johnson cited numerous challenges and/or drawbacks to such a deal, the pursuit of which could include the Bulls needing to outbid the 28 other teams for Antetokounmpo. There is also the matter of what the Bulls would be able to put around him.

“You’d probably have to throw in a signed-and-traded Josh Giddey. Coby White would probably be asked for in that package. You absolutely have to think the Bucks would ask for Matas Buzelis. And then look, every first-round pick that the Bulls own, and every pick swap available to the Bulls would be headed Milwaukee’s way,” Johnson asked on “The Fastbreak” on May 5.

“That would leave you with Giannis and [Nikola] Vučević as your core moving forward. Is this something you’d want to do as a Bulls fan?”

The Bulls have full control of their first-round picks. They also have a conditional first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers and a host of second-rounders. Here is how the deal, as Johnson described, could look without specifics on the draft pick compensation.

Bulls get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get:

Josh Giddey (sign-and-trade)

Coby White

Matas Buzelis

Multiple first-round picks & swaps

“I’m here personally to say I see Giannis to the Bulls as an extreme long shot. But never say ‘never’ in the NBA. That’s one thing I’ve learned covering it for as long as I have.”

Johnson suspected the Bucks would not want Vučević, who will be on an expiring three-year, $60 million contract. That adds to the challenge of the Bulls matching the $54 million Antetokounmpo will count for in 2025-26.

That is just one obstacle the Bulls would have to overcome to trade for Antetokounmpo.

Trade to Chicago Could Appeal to Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Ringer’s Howard Beck relayed the new connection between the Bulls and a possible trade for Antetokounmpo.

“I poked around a little bit a few days ago, and the initial thing I got from one person was just some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities. It’s one of the LA teams or one of the New York teams. Or maybe Miami. Not big market, but glamour market. Mid-size market. I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should,” Beck told Zach Lowe on “The Zach Lowe Show” on May 5.

“First is where does Giannis want to go, and do they honor that?”

The Bulls could indeed be on that hypothetical list. Antetokounmpo once caused a stir by entertaining the idea of playing for the Bulls “down the line.”

“I think anybody you asked that question – that plays basketball – if he said no, he would be a liar. It’s a team that won the multiple championships. It’s a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play this game, played for. So it’s a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago,” Antetokounmpo told reporters in August 2022. “Down the line, you never know. We never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago. But for now, I am committed to Milwaukee.”

Johnson’s opinion on a potential Bulls trade for Antetokounmpo was not based solely on his gut or even cost, though.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade ‘Extreme Long Shot’ Amid Bulls Exec’s Comments

Johnson acknowledged Antetokounmpo is a “top-three player in the world” and a “special talent” who would fill the United Center if the Bulls landed him in a trade.

Johnson also pointed to Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas’ comments about the roster, noting a change in sentiments behind the remarks from previous seasons and the impact his previous actions have had.

“Obviously, front offices’ roles is to be nimble. React to new situations, new developments. But at the end of the season, what I heard from management was asking for patience. He sounded like he’s committed to rebuilding this next roster iteration through the draft, through internal player development,” Johnson said. “I did not hear a management team that was positioned to make a big splash trade this offseason.”

“He has taken that path before. Not only in 2021, but also with the Vučević trade and then the [DeMar] DeRozan and Lonzo Ball sign-and-trades. I feel like this is going to be a different roster build this time. This is going to be slow and methodical. That’s why Artūras asked for patience.”

