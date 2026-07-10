Being in a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls are expected to have a bad contract or two on the books. Typically, those come through the trade market.

However, one of their homegrown players recently landed on a concerning list, as Patrick Williams’ deal was considered one of the worst in the NBA.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale listed the top eight worst contracts in the NBA, and Williams hits the list at No. 7, slightly worse than Denver’s Christian Braun.

Chicago Bulls Get Hit With Bad Ranking For $90 Million Forward

In 2024-2025, Williams started his second NBA contract.

The entire deal is valued at $90 million over five years. The upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season will be the third on the deal.

“The ‘He’s still young enough to put it together’ argument no longer carries weight. Players in their mid-20s are capable of improving, but the Chicago Bulls have diminished his role in each of the past three years,” Favale wrote.

“…Basically, Williams is at best a minimum-contract player who is being paid more than the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception.”

Patrick Williams’ NBA Career

The Bulls selected Williams out of Florida State in 2020.

The former FSU star was the fourth-overall pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Surely, there was promise in the beginning. As a full-time starting rookie, Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games. He maintained similar production through his first four seasons.

While consistency is key to keeping a role in the NBA, Williams surely didn’t develop enough to garner a near-$100 million deal after getting selected within the top five.

In 2025-2026, Williams came off the bench for all but six of his 72 appearances. With 20.5 minutes of action, Williams averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 37.2% from the field.

With an $18 million salary, Williams would be a hard sell in the trade market for the Bulls. It’s unclear how much the new front office values him, but it’s hard to debate Williams’ presence on the list.