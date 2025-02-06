Bulls Agree to Lonzo Ball Deal Before Trade Deadline: Report

The Chicago Bulls continued with their trade deadline roster moves. Except instead of dealing another player away like they did trading Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, the Bulls have agreed to terms on a new contract with backup guard Lonzo Ball.

“The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on X on February 5.

“Several trade suitors emerged for Lonzo Ball in recent days, but he and the Bulls have now reached a deal that keeps him in Chicago through 2026-27. After a two years away from the game, Ball has made a successful, productive return this season.”

Ball returned to the floor this season after a two-plus season absence due to a knee injury.

He has been on a minutes-restriction after undergoing three surgeries to address the issue, including a ligament transfer that has never before seen a professional athlete return to form.

Lonzo Ball a ‘Cool Story’

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game entering play on February 5. He was on an expiring four-year, $80 million pact.

“Very cool story for Lonzo Ball, man,” NBA insider Jake Fischer posted on X in reaction to the deal. “The fact he’s back and impactful enough to generate a substantial trade market for Chicago, and parlayed that into an extension, $20 million guaranteed, is just remarkable after so long away from the floor.”

Ball has the best on-off differential on the Bulls, per Cleaning The Glass, ranking third offensively and leading the way on defense.

He has not shot the long ball well – 34% 3P – but he remains nimble as a creator.

Ball spoke candidly about his arduous journey back to the court after his devastating knee injury during the 2022 season.

“It started with the meniscus tear. Basically started on the Lakers when I tore it the first time (2018). Tore it a couple more times to a point to where there was no more – basically not much meniscus left, and bone on bone was rubbing so the cartilage was gone and the bone was messed up,” Ball said on the “What An Experience!” podcast in May 2024.

“I had to get, actually, a new meniscus from a donor, I had to get a bone allograft, and I had to get some new cartilage put in as well. All that finally healed up, and now I’m back on the court now.

“I would say we’re like, what, 14,15 months in now? So the stuff before that, we were trying to figure out what the problem was. So that was a wasted year, so. But now we’re here.”

Bulls Retain Flexibility With Lonzo Ball Extension Before Trade Deadline

The deal represents a show of faith in Ball following his return. Not everyone is convinced, but the Bulls may prove wise to structure it in a team-friendly way.

First, he remains trade-eligible ahead of the February 6 deadline.

“Lonzo Ball is still trade-eligible despite extending with the Bulls,” HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan reported on X on February 5. “His two-year, $20 million extension falls under his extend-and-trade limit.”

Second, the Bulls included an out for themselves or an acquiring team that functionally makes Ball’s deal a 1-plus-1 extension.

That makes the deal a “win-win.”

“The second year of Lonzo Ball’s extension is a team option. This is a team-friendly contract that is an asset on the court and off it as a tradeable piece,” Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson reported on X on February 5. “Ball is beloved by teammates and coaches and looked upon as mentor. This is win-win.”