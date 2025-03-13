Lonzo Ball Talks Bulls, Comeback & Contract Amid New ‘Perfect Fit’ Partnership

Lonzo Ball went two-plus seasons between games, suffering a knee injury that seemed relatively minor but was devastating. In an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Ball spoke about his return, the Chicago Bulls, and his venture with BuzzBallz.

Ball’s last game before the 2024-25 season was in January 2022.

In the time between, he underwent three surgeries. One procedure was a ligament transplant that had never seen a professional athlete successfully return. Ball said it was a “long two years.”

“It’s just a blessing man, to be honest. A lot of people wrote me off – for good reason. A lot of people didn’t think I would be here right now, still hooping. But the people around me did. I felt it,” Ball told Heavy Sports on March 11. “The journey made me stronger. Got to dive into myself a little bit more away from hoop with the time off, and I just felt like I came out of it a better man. And just overall, just full of happiness, man. Just to be able to play again and be out there and do the things I love to do.”

He does not take being a rarity lightly, either.

“It’s just good to be back, man, honestly. I know the process and the surgery I got was not very ideal. It wasn’t a normal surgery, if you will,” Ball said. “Hopefully, this opens other avenues you know for other people dealing with the things that I’ve dealt with and gives them another option to try to get back to the sport they love or whatever life activities they want to get back to.”

Lonzo Ball: Support From Bulls ‘Tremendous’

The Bulls stuck with Ball through the entire recovery process, which included various setbacks that forced him to half his rehab entirely at times. They also showed faith in his recovery, signing him to a two-year, $20 million extension that ties him to the organization through 2026-27.

Ball the Bulls were “with me the whole way,” calling their support “tremendous.”

“They’ve believed in me. I think that’s helped me, definitely, along the process,” Ball said. “Very happy to be staying in Chicago, for sure.

“It just shows that the hard work pays off, man. I had my head down, I was very locked in, I was focused to come back and do something that hasn’t really been done before. And it’s been going great, man. No complaints. Like I said, the staff has been great, organization has been great, and I have nothing else bad to say, really. I’m just thankful that I’m able to play again.”

Ball did not address his current wrist injury, which has forced him to miss the Bulls’ last five games. He did, however, discuss the team’s push for the postseason and how they do have “guys” coming back this season.

He said they are looking for improvement with each outing.

“Things get tighter as the year goes on. Obviously, we’re kind of in that Play-In spot right now, locked in. We’re focusing on winning those two games, and trying to get into the playoffs,” Ball told Heavy Sports. “We got a lot of young guys, we have some guys that’s been out that are coming back. So just trying to find that chemistry when it matters, which is mid, end of April, and take it from there.”

Lonzo Ball & BuzzBallz a ‘Perfect Fit’

Ball spoke with Heavy Sports as part of his partnership with BuzzBallz, which linked with the Bulls star to introduce BuzzBallz’s Big Blue BBallz – a basketball-shaped drink container in the same color as their most popular flavor – Berry Cherry Limeade – to celebrate March Madness.

“Big Blue BBallz are basketball-sized, basketball-textured, refillable balls that can house the equivalent of 17 regular-sized (200ml) Berry Cherry Limeade BuzzBallz (116oz of liquid), delivering a full-court press of flavor in every sip and ideal for sharing with friends,” the company’s official press release reads. “Alcohol is not included.”

Ball told Heavy Sports how the deal came about and how it feels knowing that his brand has the power to elevate others.

“First and foremost, it came from my agency – Obviously, from Klutch [Sports], so shout out to them. And then they brought it to me, and it just made sense to me. I know they have a very reputable brand, they’ve been around for a long time, they relate to my gen, which is Gen Z, of course. So it just all really made sense and then the name, just BuzzBallz and Lonzo Ball’s just a perfect fit honestly,” Ball told Heavy Sports.

“I’m just very grateful, man honestly, for all the people that’s been around me helping me out supporting me through the years, and just bringing deals to me like this that are great for both sides I feel like. And I’m just embracing the journey that I’ve been on and just very appreciative, honestly.”

Ball touted his experience with the processes that led to deals like this one.

He also explained how BuzzBallz, in particular, has helped. Ball said his team usually brings opportunities that make sense and are easy to complete.

“Honestly, bro, my business is pretty smooth for the most part,” Ball said. “That’s exactly what happened this time. People have been great over there at BuzzBallz. It was constant communication. Any questions I have, they’ve answered no problem, and it’s been a very smooth process.

“It goes hand-in-hand to me, so they both go together. I think it’s a great experience.”

“BuzzBallz is all about bringing epic fun to every moment – and there’s nothing more epic than basketball in the U.S. every spring. Our fans dubbed the Berry Cherry Limeade flavor ‘blue ballz’ and when we heard that we knew there was a fun act to be had during March’s big tournament,” BuzzBallz vice president at Sazerac, Jess Scheerhorn, said via the company. “Whether your team just nailed a buzzer-beater or you’re anticipating the rush of a big win, BuzzBallz are the perfect way to enjoy the sweet taste of competition.”