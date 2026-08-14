3-Time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons Links With Chicago Bulls’ 23-Year-Old Star

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason is the attempted comeback of the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Earlier this week, Simmons entered the next phase of his comeback effort by joining Australian Boomers players in a minicamp in Melbourne. Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey is reported to be part of the action.

Ben Simmons Links With Chicago Bulls’ 23-Year-Old Star

“Most primary players from the Australian Boomers’ last two major tournament campaigns will take part in the camp, sources said, including Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Jock Landale, and Patty Mills,” ESPN’s Olgun Uluc reported on August 10.

“Ben Simmons will also take part in the camp, and will have ‘zero restrictions’, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.”

What’s interesting about the link-up between the Bulls’ star and the ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard is that Giddey once praised Simmons as an inspiration for his career. The Australian guard likened his game to Simmons’ during his pre-draft process in 2021.

Now, Giddey is in the NBA, while Simmons is working his way back in.

Should Giddey Be Recruiting?

The Bulls are in a unique situation for the 2026-2027 NBA season. They don’t have to commit to longtime veterans for the long haul. Therefore, they can take a chance on a player like Simmons without worrying about hurting their playoff odds or tying themselves to him long-term.

If Simmons is open to rehabbing his player image with an opportunity on a rebuilding team, the Bulls could be an option.

Giddey probably doesn’t have to do much to lure in Simmons–as the former Sixer doesnt have a guaranteed deal on the table currently. However, the 23-year-old guard could report back to Chicago with intel on how the former All-Star looks.

Ben Simmons Before The Hiatus

The 30-year-old guard entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2016.

Simmons spent his first four seasons with the Sixers. He was a two-way standout, averaging 15.9 points, 7.7 assists, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.

In 2022, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He was waived by Brooklyn amid the 2024-2025 NBA season. After hitting the open market, Simmons joined the Los Angeles Clippers.

The final sight of Simmons included an 18-game run with LA. He produced averages of 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.