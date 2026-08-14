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3-Time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons Links With Chicago Bulls’ 23-Year-Old Star

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DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena on January 10, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason is the attempted comeback of the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Earlier this week, Simmons entered the next phase of his comeback effort by joining Australian Boomers players in a minicamp in Melbourne. Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey is reported to be part of the action.

Ben Simmons Links With Chicago Bulls’ 23-Year-Old Star

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GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Most primary players from the Australian Boomers’ last two major tournament campaigns will take part in the camp, sources said, including Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Jock Landale, and Patty Mills,” ESPN’s Olgun Uluc reported on August 10.

“Ben Simmons will also take part in the camp, and will have ‘zero restrictions’, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.”

What’s interesting about the link-up between the Bulls’ star and the ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard is that Giddey once praised Simmons as an inspiration for his career. The Australian guard likened his game to Simmons’ during his pre-draft process in 2021.

Now, Giddey is in the NBA, while Simmons is working his way back in.

Should Giddey Be Recruiting?

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks to pass as Ben Simmons #10 and Keon Johnson #45 of the Brooklyn Nets defend during the second half at Barclays Center on November 01, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 120-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Bulls are in a unique situation for the 2026-2027 NBA season. They don’t have to commit to longtime veterans for the long haul. Therefore, they can take a chance on a player like Simmons without worrying about hurting their playoff odds or tying themselves to him long-term.

If Simmons is open to rehabbing his player image with an opportunity on a rebuilding team, the Bulls could be an option.

Giddey probably doesn’t have to do much to lure in Simmons–as the former Sixer doesnt have a guaranteed deal on the table currently. However, the 23-year-old guard could report back to Chicago with intel on how the former All-Star looks.

Ben Simmons Before The Hiatus

Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 26: Ben Simmons #25 of the LA Clippers high fives teammates against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on February 26, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old guard entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2016.

Simmons spent his first four seasons with the Sixers. He was a two-way standout, averaging 15.9 points, 7.7 assists, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.

In 2022, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He was waived by Brooklyn amid the 2024-2025 NBA season. After hitting the open market, Simmons joined the Los Angeles Clippers.

The final sight of Simmons included an 18-game run with LA. He produced averages of 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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