Chicago Bulls’ Bennedict Mathurin Interest Gets Major Update

One of the remaining restricted free agents this offseason is Bennedict Mathurin of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans have shown interest in Mathurin. The Bulls have the cap space to sign Mathurin to an offer sheet, which should put pressure on the Clippers.

However, the latest update on Chicago’s interest isn’t the best for Bulls fans who want Mathurin signed.

Update on Bulls’ Interest in Mathurin

According to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are indeed interested in Bennedict Mathurin.

However, Lorenzi reported that the interest has been “overstated,” and the Bulls are just starting to “deliberate” if they really want to bring in Mathurin. He also explained how the franchise is looking into the dynamic forward.

“The Bulls recognize how early they sit in this rebuild, and the desire for talent at any position will trump stylistic need for a roster still discovering its long-term identity,” Lorenzi wrote. “Mathurin, who turned 24 in June, remains a talented young scorer who could be worth a flyer. “But Chicago values two things at this stage: roster flexibility and acquiring future assets. Mathurin made roughly $9.2 million this past season, and his next contract is widely expected to exceed that figure in annual value.”

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The Bulls have a $9.4 million mid-level exception left, so they can make an offer to Mathurin.

But with Mathurin coming off averaging 17.6 points per game for the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers last season, he might be looking for more than $9.4 million in annual salary for his next contract.

If Mathurin wants more and the Bulls really need to sign him, they have to execute and sign-and-trade with the Clippers.

Bulls This Offseason

Under the Bryson Graham era, the Chicago Bulls found their new head coach in Tiago Splitter. They also drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain, with Wilson generating a lot of buzz following his play in the 2026 NBA Summer League.Wilson has already been compared to players like Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady.

Graham also facilitated the acquisition of Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

In free agency, the Bulls signed All-Star guard Norman Powell to a two-year contract. Powell likely shoulders the offensive load as Wilson and the rest of the Bulls’ young core adapt to Splitter’s coaching.

The Bulls also brought back Zach Collins to a two-year deal while losing Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons in free agency. Nevertheless, the Bulls have a young core of Wilson, Swain, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue.