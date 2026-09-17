6-Time NBA All-Star Picks Michael Jordan Over LeBron James in GOAT Debate

The never-ending GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continued ahead of the upcoming season.

In an appearance on the Boy Talk Talk Show with Paul Walter Hauser and Julian Sergi, Los Angeles Clippers legend and six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin was asked to choose his GOAT between MJ and LeBron.

“I think Michael Jordan is the GOAT because he had the best career,” Griffin said.

Play

Sergi fired back and claimed that James is the greatest player of all time.

“That’s wrong,” Sergi said. “LeBron’s better because his teammates really love him and Michael Jordan’s teammates in ‘The Last Dance.’ They didn’t want to hang out with him. And if you don’t have friendship, nothing matters.”

Walter Hauser chimed in and went with Jordan’s impact on pop culture in a sarcastic manner.

“Yeah, people are running around town wearing LeBron shoes all the time,” Walter Hauser said. “LeBron’s the one who sold the most shoes.”

Blake Griffin Pick MJ as His GOAT in 2024

It’s not the first time Blake Griffin named Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time over LeBron James.

Griffin picked MJ during an appearance on Lance Armstrong’s podcast.

“I think Michael Jordan going to the finals six times and winning times, Finals MVP,” Griffin said via Basketball Network. “If you really go back and like look at his stats, look at his accomplishments, and how he did it, I don’t know that we will allow anybody to beat Michael Jordan anymore because we just like nitpick and nitpick, and I felt this way about LeBron early on, especially when he went to Miami, people were so against him.”

The 14-year NBA veteran added that he’s not going to knock on anyone who picks LeBron over the Chicago Bulls legend.

“I’m a Jordan GOAT, but like if you want to argue that LeBron, it’s like, ‘Hey, I get it.'”

Who is The GOAT?

Before LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003, Michael Jordan cemented his legacy as the greatest player of all time. There was no debate until James took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the promised land in 2016 and won his third championship.

At this point, the debate will remain a debate as the next generation of fans won’t be able to watch Jordan or James play.

While James is still in the league, he’s closer to the end of his career than ever at the age of 41 years old. His longevity alone makes a great case for the GOAT, along with his total stats.

However, Jordan fans will always mentioned his 6-0 NBA Finals record against James’ 4-6.