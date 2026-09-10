Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season with a new front office and a new coaching staff, the Chicago Bulls aren’t viewed as an Eastern Conference contender.

However, they recently landed a positive prediction, which suggests they are not only better–but possibly more than 10 wins better–when the season’s all said and done.

Chicago Bulls Get Bold Prediction Before NBA Training Camp

“This is a franchise that’s finally headed in the right direction,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz. “And could finish with 40-plus wins, even in a tough East.”

40 wins would be a notable improvement for Chicago, who finished 31-51 last season. Unfortunately, that record wasn’t enough to get the Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Bulls don’t have pressure to battle for a postseason spot. That would simply be a plus. The 2026-2027 season will have a strong focus on developing young players and driving up veteran value.

The Best Additions

Listed as notable additions, BR mentioned Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell, Nic Claxton, and Dailyn Swain.

Wilson and Swain clearly fall under the development category. They are both rookies, with plenty of upside on paper.

As for Powell and Claxton, their future in Chicago will depend on how the upcoming season plays out. Powell will certainly be a player that other teams call for when contenders need a seasoned scorer. Chicago should be more than willing to talk shop when it comes to him.

As for Nic Claxton, his future could go either way. If he plays well and drives up his trade value, the Bulls would be wise to consider getting some notable assets for him, as they prepare for a strong future.

At the same time, Claxton is 27. He could still be an option to keep around long-term if the Bulls are closer to contention than the masses think.

Either way, the Bulls are projected to be better, and that’s a good sign after their busy summer of making changes.