The Chicago Bulls might’ve invested a long-term deal in Josh Giddey last summer, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee he’ll see the contract through while wearing the black and red.

With major changes in the front office, could come a major shift in the roster. The previous front office leaders might’ve viewed Giddey as a long-term option at point guard, but there’s no telling whether Bryson Graham shares that vision.

In case the Bulls wanted to make a switch early on to allow Graham to create his own roster almost from scratch, Bulls Roundtable put together a mock trade, which sees the standout guard go out West to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bold Trade Proposal Sends Chicago Bulls’ $100 Million Vet Clippers

In the hypothetical deal put together by Bulls Roundtable, Giddey would go to the Clippers, along with the 2026 No. 15 pick, and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

In return, the Bulls would land Derrick Jones Jr., Isaiah Jackson, Kris Dunn, and the 2026 fifth-overall pick.

“Giving up a 2027 1st pick swap is bold, but if Graham and Co. truly believe in Keaton Wagler or Darius Acuff as a franchise-changing talent, pairing them with Matas Buzelis and (presumably) Caleb Wilson would give the Bulls an intriguing core of players with size and two-way ability,” Michael Walton wrote.

Josh Giddey’s Bulls Tenure

The Bulls would lose Giddey, a 2021 sixth-overall pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder sent Giddy to the Bulls in the trade that landed them Alex Caruso. After watching Giddy average 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 2024-2025, the Bulls agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Giddey.

The follow-up season included 17.0 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 9.1 assists per game. Giddey shot 44.8% from the field and 36.4% from three.

Giddey is good. Untouchable? He shouldn’t be. At 23-years-old, he’s still young enough to be viewed as a core piece for the future of a rebuilding team. But if the new front office sees a better “us guy” in one of the incoming rookies, acquiring the fifth pick would be an interesting move for Chicago.