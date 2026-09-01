Chicago Bulls Exec Makes Strong Caleb Wilson Statement Ahead of Training Camp

The Chicago Bulls and its fanbase are pretty excited to see Caleb Wilson on the court next season.

The Bulls picked Wilson fourth overall in this year’s draft, and he looked like a star in the 2026 NBA Summer League. Wilson averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals in five games and was named to the All-Summer League First Team.

It has been a busy offseason for the Bulls, especially after hiring Bryson Graham to be the team’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

Bryson Graham on Caleb Wilson

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, the Chicago Bulls are looking at Caleb Wilson as a pillar for Bryson Graham’s tenure as executive.

Wilson’s impressive Summer League was enough to convince people within the franchise that they got a “dude,” but his development is a top priority.

“We just want to see internal growth from our young guys and even from our veteran players,” Graham told ESPN. “We just want to see a team that’s going to go out there, represent this city well, play hard and obviously continue to grow and continue to develop.”

The North Carolina product has been compared to several great players, such as Kevin Garnett, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tracy McGrady.

Garnett even watch one of Wilson’s preseason games and dubbed him “Little Ticket” as a nod to his old moniker, “The Big Ticket.”

Tiago Splitter’s Plans for Chicago

One of Bryson Graham’s biggest moves of the offseason was hiring Tiago Splitter as head coach.

Splitter took over the Portland Trail Blazers as interim coach in just the second game of last season after Chauncey Billups was arrested as part of an investigation into illegal gambling.

Splitter led the Blazers to the playoffs, and they even got a win over the San Antonio Spurs as the seventh seed. His roster had a good mix of young players and veteran guys, led by Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday.

As for his first season in Chicago, Splitter has plans to integrate the players into his system, but he will also have open ears and adapt to what his players can do.

“You have to adapt your system to the players you have,” Splitter said. “Yes, I have a vision. I have a certain way I want to play, but you also have to explore what they do best. That’s what we’re going to do here.”

Splitter is a one-time NBA champion as a player with the San Antonio Spurs. He was also an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets before joining the Blazers last year.