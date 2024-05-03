Former Bulls Starter in Hot Water Over Viral Incidents in Playoff Loss

The Chicago Bulls got good use out of veteran guard Patrick Beverley last season.

He certainly let them know about it. Beverley echoed Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in touting the team’s 14-9 finish to the season.

The outspoken guard and Chicago native also noted his impact on his teammates. But Beverley rubbed some in the Bulls locker room the wrong way, with center Nikola Vucevic among those irked by his antics.

Now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley’s antics could land him in hot water.

Beverley could be seen throwing a ball at a Pacers fan as his Bucks were getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round series.

PatBev just chucked the ball at a fan at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/UKrliCZUF7 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 3, 2024

Beverley, 35, had a solid series, averaging 8.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while starting all six contests.

It was not enough, though, as injuries caught up to the Bucks much like they did with Beverly’s Bulls last season. Milwaukee went two games without star Damian Lillard and did not have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at all.

“Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair,” Beverley posted on X on May 3, quote-posing the video.

“But I have to be better. And I will.”

Former Bulls G Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Reporter’s Questions

If that were the end of it, Beverley might not have garnered as much attention as he has. But it did stop there, with the journeyman guard shutting down questions from a female reporter in the locker room because she did not subscribe to his podcast.

Beverley has used “The Pat Bev Podcast” to share his thoughts freely and even break some news over the last several years.

However, he has also apparently used it as a barrier between himself and the media.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

“Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst posted in reaction. “Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight.”

“As a young producer here at ESPN, Malinda has been so great to work with and learn from,” ESPN’s Ashley Colley posted. “She’s one of the best teammates you could ever have, is always supportive of creative ideas and is one of the top people I trust. This is beyond disrespectful and we’re all in her corner!”

Beverley signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Philadelphia traded him to the Bucks for Cam Payne and draft capital at the February deadline.

The barrier has been up ever since.

“this is unfortunatley nothing new,” CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney posted on May 2. “beverley has refused to talk to any of us in milwaukee who do not subscribe to his podcast since he arrived at the trade deadline.”

Tyrese Haliburton Roasts Patrick Beverley Again

Beverly offered pointed comments about Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton after Game 4, noting the latter’s inefficiency from deep and his high usage rate as a key behind his production. Haliburton took issue with Beverley’s comments.

“Just check the numbers. I think he’s shooting 19% from three,” Beverley told reporters on April 29. “If I give you the ball for 41 minutes you’ll have 10 assists also.”

“‘Con man. Flip from above the rim,’” Haliburton posted on X on May 2.

“Con man. Flip from above the rim” https://t.co/kH6p0EcQTu — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 3, 2024

Lillard, who was with the Portland Trail Blazers at the time, originally broke out the line after Beverley – a Los Angeles Laker – took issue with the phrasing of a question. It framed an ineffective performance on the former’s poor shooting rather than the latter’s defensive efforts.

Haliburton averaged 4.0 points per game on 57.9% shooting from the floor in 29 minutes matched up against Beverley this postseason, per NBA.com matchup data.

The two have a history of going back and forth that figures to only continue.