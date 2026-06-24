Bulls Build Solid Starting Lineup After Drafting Rookie Who Wants To Be The ‘Greatest Ever’

The Chicago Bulls are among the biggest winners of the 2026 NBA Draft after choosing Caleb Wilson as the No. 4 pick.

Wilson boosted the team’s ceiling following a fruitful offseason for the squad with the addition of center Nic Claxton.

Wilson is seen as a foundational piece for the Bulls as they look to return to the NBA playoffs after five years.

Wilson possesses elite, highly coveted physical tools highlighted by his 6-foot-10 frame and a fluid, bouncy, and mobile build.

He would immediately be inserted in the starting lineup, which is projected to look like this for next season.

Chicago Bulls’ Projected Starting Lineup For The 2026-2027 NBA Season

Point guard: Josh Giddey

Shooting guard: Dailyn Swain

Small Forward: Matas Buzelis

Power forward: Caleb Wilson

Center: Nic Claxton

Aside from Wilson, the Bulls’ No. 15 pick Dailyn Swain is also expected to get inserted in the starting lineup as their shooting guard. If the Bulls get to sign unrestricted free agent Anfernee Simons, he could easily take over the spot. But for now, Swain is projected to start for Chicago next season.

Josh Giddey is still expected to dictate the tempo for the Bulls’ offense, despite some trade rumors in the offseason. Last season, Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game, solidifying his place in the Bulls’ plans as a formidable point guard of the future.

Giddey is seen as a good complement to Wilson, who has shown potential as a pick-and-roll threat on top of his elite post-up prowess.

Matas Buzelis, who is also seen as a foundational piece in Chicago, also broke out in the past season, putting up 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 46.3% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range.

The team has players such as Tre Jones, Rob Dillingham, Collin Sexton, Issac Okoro, Patrick Williams, and Jalen Smith.

The Bulls finished with a 31-51 record to go 12th in the Eastern Conference last season. With their recent moves and potential deals in the offseason, they could find their way back in the postseason.

Caleb Wilson Wants To Be The Greatest Ever

Caleb Wilson is not limiting himself to just being another cog for the Bulls. He wants to be among the greatest players to have ever played the game.

“I’m just hungry. I’m hungry. I want to be the greatest ever. I feel like it’s not out of my reach. I’ve been blessed to have the height, the athleticism, everything I need to become a great player, so it’s all up to me. So, I’m going to work hard. I’ve been a hard worker. I would do what it takes,” he said when talking to ESPN’s NBA Draft crew.

In his lone college season with North Carolina, the same school as Bulls legend and regarded as the Greatest of All-Time Michael Jordan, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 57.8% from the field and hitting 25.9% of his 3-pointers.

His shooting remains his biggest weakness, but many prospects are known to see their 3-point numbers when they entered the NBA, especially when given opportunities to shoot them.