Bulls Complete 3-Team Trade of DeMar DeRozan: Report

The Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan have parted ways, with the six-time All-Star set to join the Sacramento Kings via sign-and-trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
It’s a sign-and-trade to the Kings, which will net DeRozan a three-year, $76 million deal per Charania.
In return, the Bulls will receive former Indiana Pacers first-round pick Chris Duarte, as well as cash and future second-round picks.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the full deal.
“The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls,” Wojnarowski tweeted on July 6.
DeRozan is coming off of his 15th career season, and his third in Chicago.
He averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 79 regular-season appearances with the Bulls last season.
