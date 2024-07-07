Bulls Complete 3-Team Trade of DeMar DeRozan: Report

The Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan have parted ways, with the six-time All-Star set to join the Sacramento Kings via sign-and-trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

BREAKING: Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5clIfPLC2y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024

It’s a sign-and-trade to the Kings, which will net DeRozan a three-year, $76 million deal per Charania.

In return, the Bulls will receive former Indiana Pacers first-round pick Chris Duarte, as well as cash and future second-round picks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the full deal.

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/eopPkSPBvc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

DeRozan is coming off of his 15th career season, and his third in Chicago.

He averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 79 regular-season appearances with the Bulls last season.

