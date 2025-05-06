Bulls Advised to Explore Moving on From $17.9 Million Scorer

Kevin Huerter joined the Chicago Bulls at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. He was part of the deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Huerter quickly endeared himself to Bulls fans as he helped space the floor for Josh Giddey and Coby White.

Huerter played in 26 games for Billy Donovan’s team this season. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, knocking down 37.6% of his perimeter jumpers. Huerter will be entering the final year of his contract once the 2025-26 season is underway.

During a recent episode of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, host Pat the Designer shared his reasoning why he believes the Bulls should look to move on from Huerter during the summer.

“I would probably say the logical thing would be to move on from him and try and get some draft capital back,” Pat said. “But again, what capital are you getting? Who are you moving on for? You know what I mean?, Like it all depends on the deal that’s out there for you.”

Huerter’s shot-making and tertiary playmaking could make him an attractive prospect for a contending team. Furthermore, his $17.9 million salary for the season isn’t too high to deter interested parties from making a deal. Chicago’s best bet is likely getting involved in a larger deal and using Huerter to match salaries.

Bulls Cited as Suitor For Jonathan Kuminga

Another way the Bulls could utilize Huerter’s contract is by using him as filler in a deal of their own. According to Brett Sigel of ClutchPoints, the Bulls have some interest in potentially trading for Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga will become a restricted free agent this summer. As such, if the Bulls were to trade for him, it would be via a sign-and-trade deal. Huerter’s contract would be a sizeable asset in helping the money work as part of a salary matching package.

Bulls Front Office Remains Optimistic

Despite being a rebuilding team, it would appear the front office is optimistic about the team’s current trajectory. When speaking to the media on April 17, Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas shared his optimism for what the future may hold.

“We are not where we want to be,” Karnisovas said. “We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster. I think we took the right steps with this group, and I think we’re on the right path. Again, the small wins this season with the improvement of our plays and playing meaningful games. Teaching them what goes into winning…Now we are going to focus on our offseason.”

Adding a high-level young talent such as Kuminga would be another reason to look toward the future. A duo of Kuminga and Giddey would be a strong start to the rebuilding process. Nevertheless, Bulls fans will likely be pleased that the franchise finally has a direction and a plan. As such, whatever the front office decides to do with Huerter will likely be supported by the fans, as long as the decision makes sense.