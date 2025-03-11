Bulls’ Billy Donovan Could Experiment With a Significant Rotation Change

The Chicago Bulls are in an experimental phase. Billy Donovan is trying to figure out which players fit his plans for the future, and what lineups can help get the best out of those players.

Just before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Donvoan was thrown a curveball, as the Bulls traded away Zach LaVine. In return, Chicago received Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones. As such, Donovan has begun toying with the idea of testing out some double-big lineups. Of course, that experiment wouldn’t happen until Nikola Vucevic is back to full health and making an impact in the rotation.

“It’s something we need to look at (playing double-big),” Donovan said. “The only apprehension I would have with that would be: does it get in the way stylistically of how we’ve played? I don’t know that, and I also don’t want to pass judgment on those three guys [Vucevic, Collins and Jalen Smith] that two of the three can’t play together without even potentially looking at some of it in practice or a game presents itself. I don’t see us playing extended minutes like that, but I do see opportunities for that to happen.”

Vucevic’s ability to shoot the three means that, at least on paper, a double-big rotation could work. Other teams around the league are running similar lineups for stretches of games, including the championship-winning Boston Celtics.

Of course, Donovan must manage his team’s development. If putting two veterans on the floor will hinder a younger talent’s playing time, serious consideration must be given to what is better for the big picture.

Billy Donovan Has Been Impressed by Tre Jones

One of the Bulls’ recent additions has already been making a big impression on his new head coach. When speaking in a March 8 news conference, following the Bulls’ win over the Miami Heat, Donovan declared that Jones has the ‘IT factor.’

“He’s got something, he’s got the IT factor to me,” Donovan said. “He really does. He’s just a winner. You can look at size and length for position and he probably doesn’t have any of those things. But he has really good speed, he’s really tough, he’s got a high IQ, he understands competition. He can really stay in the moment and compete. The last two games on the road he’s been great. He’s got a lot of substance, a lot of competitive character to him.”

Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from three-point range since joining the Bulls ahead of the trade deadline.

Bulls Recently Extended Lonzo Ball

One thing Chicago’s front office doesn’t need to worry about this summer, is the future of Lonzo Ball. The franchise signed him to a two-year $20 million extension on Feb. 5. Locking Ball down early means the front office can focus its attention on negotiating extensions with Josh Giddey and potentially Jones himself.

“The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on X on February 5. “Several trade suitors emerged for Lonzo Ball in recent days, but he and the Bulls have now reached a deal that keeps him in Chicago through 2026-27. After a two years away from the game, Ball has made a successful, productive return this season.”

Ball will have a big role to play for Chicago if he can stay healthy. However, his best role moving forward may be off the bench. But, for a Bulls team looking to re-tool and rebuild on the fly, he’s certainly a high-level depth piece and potential trade chip.