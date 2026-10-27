Bulls’ Blowout Loss Exposes a Problem Tiago Splitter Must Fix

The Chicago Bulls‘ shooting struggles have been obvious through the opening week of the 2026-27 NBA season. Monday’s 134-99 loss to the Boston Celtics, however, exposed problems that go beyond missed three-pointers. Chicago committed 25 turnovers, lost the rebounding battle and watched a competitive game unravel in the third quarter. For head coach Tiago Splitter, the challenge is becoming clearer: the Bulls must do a better job of finishing possessions and maintaining their discipline when opponents turn up the pressure.

Boston made 21 of 44 three-point attempts and outrebounded Chicago 54-40. Those numbers tell part of the story, but the Celtics’ ability to punish Chicago’s mistakes made the defeat particularly damaging. The Bulls are still searching for consistency under their new coach, and Monday offered a clear illustration of how much work remains.

Bulls’ Rebounding and Turnovers Fueled the Collapse

Chicago trailed by 12 points at halftime but briefly cut Boston’s advantage to seven early in the third quarter. The game then slipped away. Boston outscored the Bulls 39-21 in the period, with Payton Pritchard scoring 19 points and making all five of his three-point attempts. Three consecutive Pritchard triples helped push the Celtics’ lead to 104-73 before the quarter ended.

The rebounding gap was another major concern. Boston collected 54 rebounds to Chicago’s 40, creating extra opportunities and limiting the Bulls’ chances to recover defensively. Both teams committed 25 turnovers, but Boston converted Chicago’s mistakes into 39 points, while the Bulls managed only 17 points off turnovers. The difference was not simply how often possession changed hands; it was how effectively each team punished the other when it happened.

Tiago Splitter Identified the Problems Chicago Must Fix

Splitter’s postgame assessment, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, focused on the same issues that defined the game. “We knew that was a very good team shooting the three-ball, but when you give them second and third chances, it’s impossible,” he said. “The biggest reason [for the loss] is we’ve got to rebound the ball better. We’ve got to take care of the ball and shoot the ball better, as well.”

The coach’s concerns extended beyond the box score. The Bulls have struggled to sustain their defensive effort for entire quarters, and Boston’s third-quarter surge exposed that weakness again. Chicago also allowed 46 points in the paint, illustrating how its problems extended beyond the perimeter. Splitter needs his players to communicate more effectively, secure rebounds and prevent one difficult stretch from turning into an insurmountable deficit.

Nic Claxton’s Absence Is Making the Rebounding Problem Harder

Chicago could have used Nic Claxton against Boston’s frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 center remained sidelined with a strained left hamstring, leaving the Bulls without an important piece of their planned interior defense. Boston’s Mitchell Robinson and Neemias Queta helped expose Chicago’s lack of size, while the Celtics collected 19 offensive rebounds.

Splitter offered an encouraging update after the game, saying that Claxton was improving after completing an individual workout on the court. The coach said the next step was to increase those workouts and hopefully get Claxton back with the team soon. His return could help Chicago improve its rim protection and rebounding, although one player’s availability will not resolve every defensive problem.

The Bulls’ Problems Extend Beyond Shooting

A cold shooting night can happen to any team. Losing the rebounding battle by 14, giving away possessions and being outscored by 18 in a single quarter point to a broader execution problem. Those are the issues Splitter must address if Chicago is to avoid turning early-season setbacks into a recurring pattern.

The Bulls have time to improve, and one blowout does not define an entire season. But the defeat in Boston offered a clear warning: better shooting alone will not solve everything. Chicago needs to protect the ball, finish defensive possessions and remain composed when momentum shifts. Until those habits improve, the Bulls risk continuing to lose games in which their shooting struggles are only part of the problem.