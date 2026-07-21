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Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Provides Telling Remark After Impressive Summer League

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No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Caleb Wilson, says the franchise is "going to win," following his impressive outing at NBA Summer League

Walking into the NBA Summer League, there were questions surrounding the Chicago Bulls‘ No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Caleb Wilson. The 19-year-old from the University of North Carolina shut down these questions.

After an impressive display, Wilson described his experience at the NBA Summer League.

“This is such a great learning experience for me. I’m watching film every night to get better for the next game, and I’m excited for it,” Wilson said, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. “I’m excited to continue getting better and glad I have this opportunity before the NBA season starts.”

The Chicago Bulls have had forgetful seasons in recent years. Chicago hasn’t logged a season that resulted in a .500 or above winning percentage since 2016-17 and hasn’t played in the postseason since 2021-22.

“We’re going to win,” Wilson said following his NBA Summer League experience.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Provides Telling Remark After Impressive Summer League

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