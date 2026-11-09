Bulls Center Debut: Rim Protection Shows Up, Rebounding Doesn’t

The wait is over. Nic Claxton made his Chicago debut on Sunday, and the Bulls center debut was a mix of promise and rust. The 6-foot-11 big man played just over 17 minutes off the bench in a 127-121 loss to the 76ers, finishing with four points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The Bulls had waited more than a month for this look.

Bulls Center Debut: Nic Claxton Shows Rim Protection Off the Bench

Claxton missed the preseason and the first eight games with a left hamstring strain, so the plan was cautious. Coach Tiago Splitter kept him on the bench with a limit of about 16 to 20 minutes. He checked in late in the first quarter during a 10-2 Philadelphia run.

Chicago acquired him in June in a three-way trade with Brooklyn and Minnesota. He’s 27, a seven-year veteran who averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Nets last season.

The defensive fit showed up quickly. Splitter often paired him with Noa Essengue, who picked up ball-handlers full-court while Claxton protected the rim behind him. That gave Chicago more pressure at the point of attack than it has had much of the season. His four assists were a good sign too.

Rebounding Is Where the Rust Showed

The glass was a different story. Philadelphia grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, eight of them by Joel Embiid, and Claxton gave up space to Embiid and Jabari Walker. He finished with four rebounds.

He didn’t hide from it. Claxton said he “just gotta grab the ball” and keep an eye on who’s crashing. He also admitted the minutes limit helped. “I needed the restriction today,” he said with a laugh. Splitter called him gassed, which he said is normal for a first real game after a month.

Why One Look Isn’t the Full Picture

The restriction was respected, and it also meant Chicago got only a partial view. On a day when Splitter reshuffled his reserves, Claxton was the one new piece he got to add.

The Bulls are 1-8 and have struggled defensively all season, so any help on that end matters. The instincts and timing were there. The stamina and rebounding will need more time and more minutes.

As a Bulls center debut goes, useful but unfinished sums it up.