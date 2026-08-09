Bulls Could Have ‘Smoothest’ Path To Landing Recent Lottery Pick

As a rebuilding team, the Chicago Bulls will undoubtedly be open to exploring all potential avenues to add additional young talent to the roster in the coming years.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bennedict Mathurin, 24, is someone the Bulls have checked in on in recent weeks. Mathurin is currently a restricted free agent with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is expected to be available via a sign-and-trade.

“While the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have expressed sign-and-trade interest in the 24-year-old swingman, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported.

Mathurin is a proven commodity within the NBA, having suited up for 263 regular-season games throughout his first four seasons in the NBA. Currently, he’s averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for his young career.

In a recent article, ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel shared his opinion on what a potential framework for a sign-and-trade deal between the Bulls and Clippers would look like.

“Giving up Isaac Okoro and some second-round picks would likely be enough to get the Clippers to sign off on a Mathurin sign-and-trade,” Siegel wrote. “This is definitely one of the smoothest and easiest paths to a deal for Los Angeles.”

Mathurin is capable of playing as either a two or a three. His positional versatility, along with his scoring, would ensure Chicago had a reliable bucket-getter coming off the bench over the next few years.

Bulls Interest In Mathurin Could Be Overstated

According to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Chicago’s interest in acquiring Mathurin may have been overstated in recent weeks.

“The Bulls recognize how early they sit in this rebuild, and the desire for talent at any position will trump stylistic need for a roster still discovering its long-term identity,” Lorenzi wrote. “Mathurin, who turned 24 in June, remains a talented young scorer who could be worth a flyer.”

Lorenzi continued.

“But Chicago values two things at this stage: roster flexibility and acquiring future assets. Mathurin made roughly $9.2 million this past season, and his next contract is widely expected to exceed that figure in annual value.”

Still, there’s no denying that Mathurin fits the Bulls’ timeline. His experience in the league would also be a strong plus for Chicago. The Bulls’ roster continues to trend toward inexperience.

Bulls Could Look Elsewhere

While Mathurin is certainly a logical target for the Bulls, there’s no guarantee they’ll firm up their interest. Acquiring Mathurin via a sign-and-trade would hard cap Chicago at the first luxury tax apron.

While the Bulls are unlikely to spend heavily at present, they may choose to keep their flexibility moving forward. After all, you never know what players will hit the trade block as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Right now, the Bulls have plenty of options available to them. As such, they may let Mathurin’s situation play out. Chicago has multiple tradeable assets of its own, and biding their time until the right target becomes available could be the smarter move.