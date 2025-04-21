Bulls Could Move Veteran Center This Summer

Nikola Vucevic will enter the final year of his three-year $60 million deal next season. The Chicago Bulls‘ big man will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

With just one year left on his contract, Vucevic will find himself being used as a potential trade chip. Teams around the NBA will value the cap relief that Vuecvic can provide.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls could take advantage of Vucevic’s current contractual status.

Vucevic was one of the Bulls’ most consistent performers this season. He operated at a near-All-Star level for stretches of the campaign. Nevertheless, it’s clear the Bulls are dead set on developing younger talent and building through the draft and free agency. Unless Vucevic is willing to assume a more veteran role, his tenure in Chicago is likely winding down.

Bulls’ Vucevic Wants to Win

When speaking to the media as part of his end-of-season availability, Vucevic discussed his desire to contend for a championship. The veteran big man noted that the Bulls process is likely to take a while to come to fruition, while admitting he’s in the final stages of is career.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Vucevic played in 73 games this season. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. There will undoubtedly be numerous teams around the NBA willing to add him to their roster, either during the summer or closer to the next trade deadline.

Vucevic Previously Expected to Remain With Bulls

In a March 25 report from Cowley, it was noted how Vucevic could be willing to remain with the Bulls for the final year of his contract.

“One player who’s suddenly buying in — and would like to stay another season and finish out his contract — is Vucevic,” Cowley wrote. “That’s a bit surprising, especially after good friend DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Kings and Alex Caruso to the Thunder last summer, followed by the LaVine trade. All signs had pointed to Vucevic being traded by the Feb. 6 deadline, and when he wasn’t, there were concerns he’d check out.”

Vucevic has earned the opportunity to join a contender. The Bulls are years away from being a genuine postseason threat. By sticking with the roster, Vucevic is giving away another year of his career. He is better served looking for opportunities on a contending roster, even if it means coming off the bench.

Nevertheless, Vucevic will likely remain professional. He hasn’t looked to force his way out of the franchise. Therefore, Chicago can approach trade talks at their own pace. Still, it’s better to move swiftly. Otherwise, the Bulls could lose a significant roster piece for nothing next summer.